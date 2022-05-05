Dwayne Johnson Revives Guac On The Rock | Whiskey Raiders

Looking for a way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year? Look no further than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his ultra-premium, small-batch tequila, Teremana. Beginning May 1 through Sunday, May 8, The Rock is bringing back “Guac on The Rock” – an initiative to encourage people around the country to continue to support their local restaurants.

After a hugely successful debut in 2021, Johnson’s Teremana will reimburse restaurant-goers for their guacamole, up to $1,000,000. So whether you decide to dine inside or outside at your favorite Mexican restaurant, be sure to order some guac.

Guac on the Rock’s inspiration came from the pandemic’s impact on the restaurant industry. When bars and restaurants face extraordinary difficulties in keeping afloat, owners and servers from coast to coast have the opportunity to participate in the campaign, which boosts their revenue and is simple to participate.

Guac On The Rock is Back for Year 2! Starting this Sunday May 1st through May 8th, The Guac is On @TheRock. We are giving away up to $1 MILLION DOLLARS of FREE GUACAMOLE at local restaurants and bars across the country. Visit https://t.co/EdnLW9FEKm for more information! pic.twitter.com/6KDAzMjiXJ — Teremana Tequila (@Teremana) April 25, 2022

Restaurants and bars do not have to do much to get involved, as long as they serve Teremana with guacamole.

“No better way to celebrate my big birthday this year than with all of us helping our local restaurants and bars as they continue to get back on their feet, all while enjoying Teremana tequila and delicious guacamole. I want to encourage people to get back into their favorite restaurants, bars, and hotels. This is an industry close to all our hearts and one that gives us so much support year-round, and now it’s our turn,” says Johnson. “Let’s go show our support, enjoy some amazing drinks and food, and say thank you for all they continue to do. And let everyone know that The Guac is on The Rock!”

Guac on The Rock Guidelines:

Consumers upload their itemized receipt by heading directly to guacontherock.com or by scanning the unique QR code in the restaurant.

Reimbursement will be up to $10 per person for a single guacamole order and capped nationwide at 1 million dollars of guacamole purchased.

Once approved, funds will be transferred directly to the customer’s Venmo account.

Offer valid from Monday, May 1, 2022 – to Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Participants must be aged 21 and over and a resident of the United States.

Rules vary by state due to what each state will allow. Please check legal restrictions by state. Valid only in select markets.

