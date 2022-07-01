5 Best Whiskeys We Tasted in June 2022 | Whiskey Raiders

Here at Whiskey Raiders, a lot of great — and nearly as many not-so-great — whiskeys come across our desk. As June comes to a close, we wanted to offer a look back at the cream of the crop of what we tasted last month. Here are our favorite whiskeys we tried in June 2022.

5. Jack Daniel’s Bottled in Bond

Previously available only abroad in travel retail locations, this whiskey from Jack Daniel’s is finally available in the domestic U.S. This is the best offering we’ve tasted from Jack Daniel’s in quite some time. Jack Daniel’s Bottled in Bond is very sweet on the nose. The palate stays sweet, with a medium mouthfeel. It’s mild with a touch of ethanol at 50% ABV, with light oak. The finish is short and sweet, pleasant and buttery and exits cleanly. This isn’t overly complex, but it’s pleasant and an easy sipper. Find Jack Daniel’s Bottled in Bond for about $30-35 at retailers such as Total Wine. Click here to read the full review.

4. Egan’s Conviction 10 Year Irish Whiskey

Egan’s blended single malt and grain in this new “Conviction” release, bottled at 90 proof. The release also features a cognac cask finish, using XO casks. Egan’s Conviction 10 Year brings forth a subtle aroma with floral notes, followed by a silky texture on the palate, with loads of butter cream, lavender, toffee, peaches and oranges. The finish is short to medium, pleasant and adds oak. The finish is spicy for an Irish whiskey. Overall, this is an easy sipper and different from most Irish products around the same age. It also comes in elegant packaging, which is always a nice plus. Egan’s Conviction 10 Year Irish Whiskey can be found for around $70 at retailers like Total Wine. Click here to read the full review.

3. Larceny Barrel Proof A122

Distilled by Heaven Hill, Larceny Barrel Proof A122 is a barrel-proof bottling of the brand’s flagship wheated bourbon mashbill product. This batch features caramel and creamy sweetness on the nose with no ethanol despite the 62.2% ABV. The taste is rich and viscous with more cinnamon than previous years. It finishes long and silky. Click here to read the full review.

Larceny Barrel Proof A122 isn’t the most common find, but you will be able to find it at some retailers. Our recommendation? If you happen to come across it, snatch it up. At $59.99, this whiskey is a tremendous value buy for its quality and is one of the best available high-proof wheaters out.

2. Booker’s 2022-01 ‘Ronnie’s Batch’

The first Booker’s release of 2022, “Ronnie’s Batch.” Aged for 6 years, 11 months and 22 days, this release is bottled at 124.3 proof and can typically be found around the $100 mark. This release features roasted nut character throughout, is rich on the palate, a little lighter on ethanol than past releases, and rich. It finishes long, sweet, oaky and dry. If this first Booker’s release is a sign of things to come, 2022 will be a bright and flavorful year. Click here to read the full review.

1. Glengoyne 25 Year Old

This release features spirit aged for 25 years in a combination of American oak and sherry casks and is bottled at 48% ABV. This is a great scotch, and its price tag reflects that; this bottle is difficult to find for south of $600.

Glengoyne 25 is rich on the palate despite a relatively low ABV of 48%. The complexity and balance of malt to wood to sherry wine is exquisite and enjoyable. The sherry is evident. Click here to read the full review.

