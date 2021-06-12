The Best Whiskey For an Old Fashioned | Whiskey Raiders

The best whiskey for an Old Fashioned is entirely up to one’s personal preference. However, each kind of whiskey has its own qualities it lends to the cocktail it’s in.

Bourbon is known to be sweeter than its rye counterpart. Rye has a tendency to have a spicier flavor which many people prefer to counteract their sweet cocktails.

However, an Old Fashioned is not a particularly sweet cocktail, so we recommend using a bourbon. Cocktails are also a good time to use the less expensive whiskey on your shelf and save the good stuff for drinking neat or on the rocks.

For step-by-step instructions on how to make an Old Fashioned click here.

