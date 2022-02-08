Super Bowl Ad by Distillery Pleads: #SaveRestaurants

Rémy Cointreau-owned gin brand The Botanist, located on the Scottish island of Islay, made a major advertisement purchase, buying space during the Super Bowl for its first TV ad, in collaboration with the Independent Restaurant Coalition. The campaign is called “The Spirit of Community” and was created in partnership with film production firm Blacksmith & Jones, according to The Drum.

The TV spot from The Botanist, a gin brand made by Bruichladdich distillery, puts a spotlight on the plight of the hospitality industry, which continues to quake due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The inspiration behind this spot is really in line with the name of our campaign, ‘The Spirit of Community,’“ said Ian McLernon, president and chief executive at Rémy Cointreau, Americas, according to The Drum. “Bruichladdich Distillery… is one of the few distilleries in the world to be B Corp certified. The distillery believes in using business as a force for good, putting people and purpose in line with profit.”

Above is an 11-second preview for the ad, which will air Sunday during the Super Bowl.

The Botanist in early 2021 announced a joint venture with the IRC called ‘Spring Forward’, designed to support the recovery of the restaurant and bar sector.

The Independent Restaurant Coalition, a U.S. trade group formed during the COVID-19 pandemic by independent restaurateurs and chefs, wrote an open letter in December to Congress, warning that over 86% of independent restaurants and bars that haven’t received monetary assistance from the government are at risk of closing permanently if they don’t receive relief.

