The Sexton Launches New 'The Walking Dead' Bottle

The Sexton Single Malt — the official whiskey of AMC’s hit show “The Walking Dead,” unveiled a new, exclusive bottle Thursday in collaboration with AMC Networks and the show to commemorate the show’s final season, which is set to conclude March 27. To celebrate the release, the Irish single malt brand is collaborating with Ross Marquand, who plays Aaron in “The Walking Dead.” Ross will serve as an ambassador for The Sexton and help celebrate the new, limited-edition bottle with fans of the show.

“After visiting the Emerald Isle several years ago, I developed a deep appreciation for the country and special whiskey, like The Sexton Single Malt, that’s made there,” Marquand said in a news release. “As a long-standing cast member of this powerful franchise, I’m so excited to unite two personal passions of mine and introduce our loyal following to The Official Whiskey of The Walking Dead.”

The label depicts notions of The Walking Dead across The Sexton’s black hexagonal bottle, featuring quotes “describing the harsh realities of existence experienced by characters throughout the series, an ironic reminder of The Sexton’s mantra – celebrate life” from characters Daryl, Herschel, Rick and Michonne.

The Sexton’s The Walking Dead-inspired release will be available for purchase in limited quantities at wine and spirits retailers across the country starting at the end of February at a suggested retail price of $29.99. Preorders are available now on ReserveBar.

Over the coming months, “The Walking Dead” fans and whiskey-lovers can look forward to a national sweepstakes program and a number of interactive, fan-based experiences.

The Sexton Tasting Notes

Nose: At first honeyed malt, nuts and dark chocolate followed by marzipan, all spice and fruits.

Taste: Clean and mellow honey malt and then the taste complexity reveals itself – rich, dried spices, nuts and sweet oils.

Finish: A pleasant gentle wood with honey sweetness fading slowly.

