The Virtual Great Buffalo Chase 5K | Whiskey Raiders

Buffalo Trace Distillery’s 20th annual Great Buffalo Chase 5K will be held virtually again this summer.

Traditionally the race has been held on the Fourth of July, and it has attracted some of the top runners across the United States. However, after the great turnout to the virtual run last year in 2020, the distillery made the tough decision to hold the run virtually again, with health and safety in mind for the participants.

The race will be held from July 2nd- July 4th. Registration is $20, and all proceeds will again benefit the city of Frankfort’s VFW Post 4075. In addition, participants have the option to either pick up their race materials curbside at the distillery or have them shipped for an additional $5. To ensure race materials are delivered in time for the race, participants are encouraged to register by Tuesday, June 22nd.

Runners can record and submit their personal race time until 11:59 pm on July 4. Race times will be posted to the Buffalo Trace Distillery website on Monday, July 5. However, because the race is virtual, Buffalo trace says that prizes will not be awarded to top runners this year in the spirit of fairness.

The distillery’s website says, “Participants are encouraged to take part in the virtual patriotic attire costume contest through the Virtual Great Buffalo Chase 5K Facebook Event on the Buffalo Trace Distillery Facebook Page for a chance to win a prize from the Gift Shop. Be sure to use #ChaseTheBuffalo. Additionally, everyone who registers will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win a prize from the Buffalo Trace Distillery Gift Shop.”

