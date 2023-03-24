White Peak Releases Caduro, Its 1st Refillable Whisky

English spirits producer White Peak Distillery has announced the first main 2023 release from its Wire Works Whisky brand: Caduro, a refillable whisky whose bottle can be brought back to the distillery once emptied to be filled back up, according to The Whiskey Scoop.

Bottled at 46.8% ABV, Caduro is a lightly peated single malt whisky aged in American and French oak casks.

Caduro will be the first Wire Works Whisky release to be offered as a refillable whisky. Visitors to the distillery in Belper may bring their empty Caduro bottles to the distillery shop and get a 15% refill discount.

Caduro is available starting Friday from the distillery shop and online. It will sell for a suggested retail price of £60 ($74) per 700-milliliter bottle.

“Off the back of an amazing 2022 for Wire Works Whisky and having sold out of last month’s Double Oak Port release, we are excited to now be sharing our first main release of 2023,” White Peak co-founder Max Vaughan said, per The Whiskey Scoop. “Over the past year we have been overwhelmed by the response we’ve had from our various communities, sector partners and friends who have supported us, bought our whiskies and visited us here at the Distillery. “The launch of Caduro marks a milestone for us a year on from our first release, both as a development towards a benchmark core whisky, and with a name that is grounded in the passion and connection we feel for our home and rich heritage here at the Wire Works. We’re excited for the future and hope that our spirits continue to be enjoyed by those who care about how their whisky is made, where it’s made and who is making it.”

Wire Works Caduro Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Pear drops, green apples, banana, orange marmalade, nutmeg, white chocolate, candy cane, vanilla fudge, marshmallow, marzipan, popcorn, burnt sugar

Taste: Chocolate orange, treacle tart, liquorice all-sorts, tobacco, clotted cream, citrus zest, tea cakes, allspice, cereal, trail mix and baklava

Finish: Butterscotch, mace, citrus, marmalade, crème brulee, vanilla sugar with a wisp of smoke

