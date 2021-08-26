This Whiskey Sold for 30k at Century of American Whiskey Auction | Whiskey Raiders

According to Whisky Auctioneer, A bidder based in the U.S. placed the highest bid at $29,448.55 to win the Corti Brothers Van Winkle 19-year-old Special Reserve 1975.

The auction ended up topping $1 million altogether and was a huge success. “We were confident that this curation of America’s most historic and important whiskeys would elicit a lot of interest, but the appetite for these bottles far surpassed our expectations,” said Joe Wilson, head of auction content at Whisky Auctioneer, in a statement.

‘The record prices are testament to the current interest in bourbon and American whiskey,” said Wilson. “As interest in the sector continues to grow, we are committed to our service in making it as easy as possible for collectors to use our trusted platform to buy and sell whiskey with confidence. We are excited to see how our future plans can help to nurture and grow what is fast becoming one of the hottest segments in the secondary market.”

On September 13th, the next big auction will support the Scottish Ballet, auctioning off the coveted Sleeping Beauty.

‘The Sleeping Beauty’ has been awakened and bottled as part of the prestigious Casks of Distinction range. This highly collectible bottle is now ready to be shared with whisky lovers and ballet fans alike, with every pound raised at auction contributing to the Scottish Ballet Endowment Fund.” As stated by Whisky Auctioneer. Diageo and Whisky Auctioneer have generously donated all bottling and auction costs in support of the Scottish Ballet.

