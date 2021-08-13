This Whiskey Teamed Up with Boardsmith to Create Your Dream Grilling Experience | Whiskey Raiders

There is still a few weeks left of summer and still some time to get your hands on one of Knob Creek and Boardsmith’s premium grilling planks.

The two companies wanted to create “bold signature flavors of Knob Creek to fans’ backyard grilling experience and create the perfect culinary pairing to a glass of Knob Creek Bourbon.” They did this by using wood that was first a barrel that Knob Creek used to age its bourbon.

“We know fans of Knob Creek Bourbon have an appreciation for things crafted with care, attention to detail and with full flavor in mind, just as we’ve crafted our bourbon for nearly 30 years,” said 7th Generation Master Distiller Fred Noe. “The folks at The Boardsmith share those values, and we are proud to team up with them to give whiskey fans a new way to savor our bourbon and bring their cooking to a new level.”

“The Boardsmith brings over a decade of dedication to craftsmanship of premium, handcrafted woodwork built to age with quality and perfection – just like Knob Creek Bourbon,” said John Loftis, Owner of The Boardsmith. “We’re proud to continue our tradition of excellence alongside the folks at Knob Creek to help elevate the everyday and take your backyard grilling experience to a new level.”

This project may sound familiar to Ardbeg’s “Where Distilling Meets Grilling” gift set. However, this Boardsmith collab comes across far less gimmicky and like an overall higher quality product. I for one, would be far more excited to get this as gift than a tiny smoker can with my scotch.

You can pick up your Knob Creek Bourbon Barrel Grilling Plank starting on July 27 at www.theboardsmith.com/products/knob-creek-bourbon-barrel-grilling-planks. $25 for a set of two with shipping included.

