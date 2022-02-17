Dos Primos, Thomas Rhett Launch Bourbon Barrel Tequila

Country music star Thomas Rhett and his cousin, Jeff Worn, founders of Dos Primos Tequila, announced a new, whiskey-related release: Dos Primos Tequila Reposado.

The reposado tequila is made from blue agave sourced from estates in Los Altos and the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico, and aged for at least six months in used bourbon barrels.

“When Jeff and I started the Dos Primos Tequila company four years ago, we knew we wanted to continue to expand our tequila family,” Rhett said in a news release. “We’ve been so blown away by the response to our blanco and couldn’t be more pumped to now introduce a reposado together. Similar to our original goal, we’ve worked hard to make this as versatile as possible and seamlessly fit into any activity, regardless of the time of year.”

Dos Primos is distilled at Destiladora González Lux, just outside Arandas, Mexico, in the highlands of Jalisco. Rodolfo González, a third-generation master distiller at Destiladora González Lux, worked with Rhett and Worn to create the taste profiles of the blanco and reposado offerings.

“I worked closely with the founders throughout the distillation process to ensure we were creating a tequila that would exceed standards and expectations,” González said. “This latest Dos Primos product is a gorgeous and delicious reposado tequila that is smooth and versatile.”

The brand hasn’t yet made the price of Dos Primos Reposado available but said it will be “competitively priced with other ultra-premium tequilas within its category” and will be available in select U.S. markets next month. Dos Primos’ initial release, Blanco Tequila, costs about $40.

