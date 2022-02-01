Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb. Sisters' Drinks 8 Bottles a Week

In the Season 3 finale of TLC reality TV show “1000-Lb. Sisters,” Tammy Slaton’s bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, stops by for a visit to check on how she’s doing. It doesn’t look good.

Between Slaton’s eating habits, lack of exercise and problematic new interest in drinking excessively, her doctor is concerned she’s “putting herself in grave danger.” In the clip above from TLC, Tammy admits to drinking eight 750-milliliter bottles of alcohol a week. That’s way beyond the maximum recommendation of seven glasses a week.

Tammy sites the cause of her stepping back from her health journey as wanting to focus on her mental health, but it begs the question, is drinking eight bottles of alcohol a week really helping her mental state?

Tammy’s reasoning behind the excessive drinking is that she was shy in high school but has come to a point in her life where she doesn’t care anymore. People Magazine quotes her saying: “But now I’m to the point where I don’t care. I’m gonna be me. Whether you like it, he likes it, she like it, we all don’t like it. I don’t care. I want to be me.”

Her doctor says that he is all for her working on her mental health, but this is not the way to do it. “She says she’s focusing on her mental health, which if that was true, I’m all about that. But she’s not made any strides to actually do it,” he says. “So I’m a little concerned that she’s actually just using that as an excuse to buy her more time to not work on her activity level, making some changes in her diet, or anything further than that.”

Here’s to hoping Dr. Smith can help the reality star get back on track with her previous health goals.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!