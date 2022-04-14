Top 5 Bars to Drink Whiskey at Disney World in Orlando

5. Jiko – The Cooking Place

Jiko – the Cooking Place is located in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, and while it does not have whiskey cocktails on its menu, diners can order 2 ounces of The Macallan 25-year Speyside for a cool $250, as well as Lagavulin 16-year Islay and Oban 14-year, among other desirable scotches.

Pro tip: There is a bar (no food served) located in the Animal Kingdom called Cape Town Lounge, which also serves The Macallan 25, but for only $95.

Finding the best whiskey and whiskey cocktails in Disney World is not as easy as you might think. But if you know where to look, there are some great options out there – and we’ve got the inside scoop on them all. So put on your ears and get ready for a boozy vacation.

4. AbracadaBar

If you’ve ever wanted a cocktail made with Eagle Rare 12-year bourbon, AbracadaBar Is where you need to go. You can find the bar in Disney World’s BoardWalk Resort, and its menu says it offers “A wide variety of bourbon, whiskey, scotch single malt and blends.”

As for the Eagle Rare cocktail? Ask the bartender for a Coney Negroni, which includes Eagle Rare Bourbon 12yr, Campari and Antica Carpano Sweet Vermouth.

3. Ale & Compass Lounge

The Ale and Compass Lounge is a restaurant and bar that offers classic cocktails as well as American cuisine. The lounge can be found in the Yacht Club Resort at EPCOT Resort Area. Guests can order a variety of beers, wines, high-end liquors and cocktails.

Diners are able to order typical cocktails with fun names such as the Royal Manhattan or a Hudson Mule (made with Hudson Baby Bourbon).

2. Victoria Falls Lounge

Found in the Animal Kingdom, Disney describes the Victoria Falls Lounge as an “intimate bar overlooking Boma restaurant.”

If you do end up at Victoria Falls, the must-try is the Whiskey Breeze. It’s made of Jim Beam Black Extra-aged Bourbon, Cointreau and fresh lime juice. It is said to have “Flavors of guava and mango.”

1. The Turf Club Lounge

The Turf Club Lounge is located in Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa. This club is casual and overlooks Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course. It offers light eating and classic cocktails, including the Smoked Turkey.

The Smoked Turkey is one of Disney’s signature cocktails and is made from Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, Red Stag Black Cherry Bourbon, Grenadine and Lemonade with a hint of hickory smoke, garnished with gourmet maraschino cherries.

So if you’re looking for the best whiskey in Disney World, we’ve got you covered. Just be sure to follow our guide, and you’ll be sipping on some of the finest cocktails this side of Cinderella’s Castle.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!