Top New Whiskey Releases From August 2022 | Whiskey Raiders

The weather is cooling down, and the leaves are changing color, which can only mean one thing — August is over, and fall is upon us. Plenty of whiskeys hit shelves (or released but were too limited and rare to be found on shelves) in August. Here’s our roundup of the most notable ones.

Four Roses 2022 Limited Edition Small Batch

Four Roses announced its 2022 Limited Edition Small Batch, composed of 14-year, 15-year and 20-year bourbons. Releasing at 54.5% ABV, it is bottled without filtering at cask strength.

This year’s release is notable for the complexity and integration of oak, with notes of cream, candied ginger, orange zest and bold toffee tying things together. Fans of Four Roses are no strangers to the increased demand for these bottlings, but this year’s release is exceptional and well worth the hunt.

Little Book Chapter 6 ‘To The Finish’

Freddie Noe, the 8th-generation master distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery, last month announced the release of the sixth whiskey in his annual limited-release series Little Book. Chapter 6 is titled “To The Finish.” Noe is also the co-master distiller of James B. Beam. The new whiskey is a blend of four bourbons, including a 14-year-old bourbon, finished in rum casks.

“With each release of Little Book, I strive to bring any curious whiskey drinker along for the journey as I explore different flavors, aging, and blending methods,” Noe said. “For this chapter, I hope to open people’s eyes to a whiskey that has a taste bigger than its individual components and a flavor that’s inspired from generations of curing, grilling and distilling.”

Glen Scotia Distillery of the Year Edition

Glen Scotia, a Scottish whisky distillery, recently announced the release of a limited-edition, 22-year-old whisky named Distillery of the Year, an ode to the brand’s recent success. In 2021, Glen Scotia was named Scotland’s Distillery of the Year at the Scottish Whisky Awards and earned Best in Show at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The new single malt whisky originates from the Campbeltown region of Scotland, and this particular bottling was distilled in May and bottled at a cask strength of 54.8% ABV. The whisky offers classic tropical fruit and oily coastal notes, as one would expect from a Campbeltown single malt. Glen Scotia is known for being a peaty whisky, and this bottling does not disappoint in that regard. The peatiness is said to be well balanced with the other flavors, making for a complex and enjoyable dram.

Barrell Vantage

Barrell Vantage is a blend of straight bourbons finished in three different types of virgin oak casks: Mizunara, French and toasted American oak. According to the brand, each wood imparts a different flavor profile, resulting in a whiskey that “focuses on the subtle flavors and their compounding profiles.”

Barrell Vantage is bottled at cask strength,114.44 proof, and is available for a suggested retail price of $89.99.

Littlemill 250th Anniversary Release

The Loch Lomond Group last month announced the launch of the oldest Littlemill expression to date, to commemorate what would have been the iconic, defunct distillery’s 250th anniversary. Limited to 250 bottles, the Littlemill 250th Anniversary Release is available from specialist retailers for an suggested retail price of £9,500 ($11,238).

According to a Loch Lomond Group spokesperson, the release marks “an important moment in Scotch whisky history” and provides “a unique opportunity for whisky enthusiasts around the world to own a piece of liquid history.” The Littlemill distillery was founded in 1772, making it one of the oldest in Scotland.

The 250th Anniversary Release has been aged for over three decades in a combination of American oak ex-bourbon barrels and European oak hogsheads. The resulting whisky is said to have notes of “butterscotch, sweet vanilla and coconut,” with a “lingering spicy finish.”

Bruichladdich Launches 2 Whiskies to Complete 2022 Barley Exploration Series

Bruichladdich released two whiskeys last month for its 2022 edition of the unpeated Bruichladdich Barley Exploration series. Organic Barley 2011 and Bere Barley 2012.

Bruichladdich Organic Barley 2011

The Bruichladdich Organic Barley 2011 is a single malt whisky made with 100% organic barley. The barley is sourced from Mid Coul farm in Inverness, Scotland, and is cultivated without artificial fertilizers or pesticides. This organic barley helps to support the soil it was grown in.

Bere Barley 2012

Bruichladdich has partnered with the University of the Highlands and Islands’ Agronomy Institute for 17 years to reintroduce Bere barley whisky. This heritage grain dates back approximately 4,500 years to early Scottish farming practices. Bere Barley 2012 is matured for ten years in first fill ex-bourbon casks.

King of Kentucky Fifth Edition Tasting

Brown-Forman announced the release of the fifth annual version of its King of Kentucky bourbon. The new bourbon debuted to commemorate Brown-Forman’s fifth anniversary. For the first time, two expressions rather than one were introduced this year.

15-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

The first edition is a 15-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon. The release will include roughly 3,500 bottles and be available for a suggested retail price of $249.99. Most 3,500 bottles will be sold in Kentucky, with some going to Illinois and Ohio.

18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

The second version, on the other hand, will be more restricted and exclusive to Kentucky. Only 250 bottles of the 18-year-old straight bourbon from Kentucky will be produced and sold for a suggested retail price of $349.99.

The New Secret Speyside Whiskies

Pernod Ricard last month released seven rare single cask scotch whiskies from its Secret Speyside range, available exclusively in global travel retail.

The new release includes whiskies aged between 21 and 27 years from four distilleries in Scotland’s Speyside region: Longmorn, Glen Keith, Braes of Glenlivet and the “vanished” (closed) Caperdonich. Caperdonich was shuttered by Pernod Ricard in 2002.

The newest additions to the series were matured in seven American oak barrels, some of which were first-fill.

Del Bac Normandie

Arizona-based Whiskey Del Bac has released a new limited expression, Normandie, finished in Calvados brandy barrels from France.

According to the brand, this American single malt whiskey opens with bright stone fruits on the nose and is balanced with a sweet caramel and oak finish. This desirable drink scored 93 from Wine Enthusiast in 2021.

This limited-edition whiskey was aged in Calvados barrels, French apple brandy known for its honey-like scent. Only 900 bottles were produced and will be available at select national retailers. Normandie is bottled at 92 proof and sells for $90 per bottle.

Compass Box Unveils 2 New Whiskies

Compass Box last month launched two limited-edition whiskies, Flaming Heart 2022 and Ultramarine.

Compass Box Flaming Heart 2022

The series name comes from a song by M Ward, an artist from Portland, Oregon. This new scotch is a blend of whiskies from the Laphroaig, Talisker and Caol Ila distilleries and bottled at 48.9% ABV. It is the latest of seven limited-edition Flaming Heart bottlings.

Compass Box Ultramarine

Ultramarine uses aged malts and pre-blended parcels of Scotch whisky, both matured in Sherry casks, together with peated malts.

Ultramarine is inspired by a “deluxe” blended whisky first released in the late 1980s. Bottled at 51% ABV and is the first of a new series called the Extinct Blends Quartet, which pays homage to past styles of scotch.

Black Velvet Peach Canadian Whisky

Heaven Hill released a peach-flavored whiskey under the brand Black Velvet. The new expression is available in the U.S., with 35% ABV. The peach whiskey joins the brand’s line of other flavored whiskies, including apple and toasted caramel.

Black Velvet Peach Canadian Whisky is available in three sizes, including 1.75 liters, with the 750-milliliter bottle retailing for $10.99.

Find Black Velvet Peach Canadian Whisky from Total Wine.

Rosebank 31-Year-Old Single Malt

The scotch whisky distillery, Rosebank, may have been closed for 30 years, but that didn’t stop the brand from releasing a new whiskey last month.

The expression is a 31-year-old single malt comprised of stocks gathered from casks just before the distillery shut down. Rosebank 31 Year retails for £1,800 ($2,205) and is bottled at 48.1%.

Bottled at 48.1% ABV, our limited-edition Rosebank 31-Year Old is available now from specialist retailers and directly from our website. Purchase now, while stocks last: https://t.co/qdgE7LsRQm pic.twitter.com/vjcNAOB288 — Rosebank Whisky (@RosebankWhisky) August 11, 2022

Johnnie Walker’s Collection of Whiskies Depict the Brand’s Vision of the Year 2220

Two years ago, the scotch brand celebrated its 200th anniversary. Now, the brand has released its Blue Label Cities of the Future 2220 series, where it takes a look at what the world will be like in another 200 years.

The collection features several different expressions, each with a label depicting a different city in 2220: London, Hainan, Taipei, Mexico City, Seoul, Sydney, Bangkok, Berlin and Singapore, and the planet Mars.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Cities of the Future 2220 London Edition is bottled at 40% ABV without an age statement for £214.99 ($260).

High West Releases 2022 Campfire Whiskey, a Blend of Bourbon, Rye and Scotch

High West released the 2022 iteration of its Campfire Whiskey, an annual limited-release blend of straight rye whiskey, straight bourbon whiskey and blended malt scotch whisky.

This year’s release is bottled at 46% ABV and is available nationally for $79.99.

Find High West Campfire from Total Wine.

Bourbon Releases to Mock Donald Trump

“The Big Lie” series continues with a U.S. edition that the retailer says was “inspired by one of the most infamous political leaders of the last decade”: Donald Trump.

“This bottle aims to make whiskey ‘Great Again’ and is in the ‘Big League,’” Caskshare said. “On first inspection, it has a straw color and there’s the whiff of ‘covfefe,’ echoing summer nights by the Mexican border on the nose, followed by the gentle aroma of burgers and fries in the Oval Office. The Devil’s cut here is tremendous, but there are no bad hombres to be found in this bottle. Positioned as a commemoration bottle, perfect for those looking for a strong drink after recently being fired or let go from their jobs. Customers can pre-order exclusively on Caskshare.com to ensure they receive a bottle in time for Donald’s re-emergence in the political sphere.”

Orange Vs. Blue: Breckenridge Distillery Launched 2 Denver Broncos Bourbon Blends

The Denver Broncos and Breckenridge Distillery announced the release of the limited-edition Mile High Bourbon Blends, the second commemorative Broncos Bourbon Blend of the series.

The limited-edition orange and blue Broncos bourbons are bottled at 86 proof and pay homage to the Broncos Mile High Era and include the team’s 1962 logo on their label.

30-Year-Old Mortlach Midnight Malt

Diageo released a 30-year-old whisky named Midnight Malt last month that retails for $4,500 a bottle.

The whisky was aged in refilled American oak and European oak casks and then split into three different seasoned barrels: Bordeaux wine, Calvados and Guatemalan rum. Finally, the liquid was married in custom quarter casks. In the end, Mortlach Midnight Malt is bottled at 49.1% ABV.

The brand describes the flavor as winey, with apple, spice and black pepper. The finish is said to be long and sweet with a spicy aftertaste.

15 Stars Whiskey Releases a Bourbon Blending Private Stock Bourbons

This new expression is a marriage of two selectively sourced Kentucky straight private stock bourbons aged 7 and 15 years bottled at 107 proof.

The blend has already received plenty of accolades, including a Double Platinum at the Ascot Awards and a Gold Medal and 95-point rating at the International Wine and Spirit Competition. The SIP Awards also presented 15 Stars with a Platinum award. Furthermore, the Ultimate Spirits Challenge gave the company’s latest release 93 points. Lastly, John Barleycorn recognized 15 Stars with a Gold medal.

Assassin’s Creed Bourbon

Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary Straight Bourbon Whiskey debuted last month to accompany the popular video-game franchise. The Assassin’s Creed bourbon was crafted in Texas and finished in Tennessee. According to Antheum Studios, it has notes of rye spice, wheat character, cherry, vanilla and oak. The 4-year-old bourbon is bottled at 45% ABV.

“From classic film franchises to modern television hits, we pride ourselves on creating bottles that capture the essence of the brands we work with,” Francis said in a news release.

Barrell Craft Spirits Releases Premium Version of its Dovetail Expression

After successfully launching Barrell Dovetail in 2018, BCS decided to apply the concept behind “Dovetail” to some of the brand’s older stocks and released Grey Label Dovetail last month.

BCS used the same finishing and blending method as the first and featured the same blend of American Whiskey finished in rum, port and Dunn Vineyards Cabernet Barrels. However, as with the company’s Gray Label offerings, BCS used older and rarer whiskeys, aged up to 20 years, to make the blend.

Tamdhu Dedication Society Single Cask 2003

The Tamdhu Dedication Society Single Cask 2003 release only consists of 600 bottles and has been selected to celebrate the brand’s 125th anniversary.

“For our 125th anniversary, it was imperative that we consulted our most devout fans to bottle a single cask that celebrates Tamdhu’s rich history and toasts to its exciting future,” Distillery Manager Sandy McIntyre said. “The result, after much deliberation, is this Dedication Society bottling. As a whisky, it embodies all that is good about our distillation style and our dedication to full Sherry maturation.”

Grand Vintage Malt is bottled at 43% ABV, with a suggested retail price of $900.

Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1998 Tasting Notes

Glenmorangie’s new Grand Vintage Malt 1988 is said to be “subtly sweet” and comprised of the first Glenmorangie stocks to be aged in new charred oak casks. The whisky that was aged in those casks has been blended with whisky that had been finished in oloroso Sherry casks.

“At the heart of Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1998 is a parcel of that experimental whisky. Aged in those casks for 23 years, it gives the limited edition a wonderful spicy note and an amber glow,” said Dr. Bill Lumsden, director of whisky creation.

Tasting notes include toffee, ripe pears, plums, baked apples, and oak. The vintage malt is bottled at 43% ABV.

