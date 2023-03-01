Top Whiskeys Released in February 2023 | Whiskey Raiders

February 2023 was an exciting month for whiskey releases, with prominent brands and smaller, craft producers alike debuting new expressions. In the latest installment of our monthly roundup, we’re here to get you up to date on all of the top whiskeys released last month that you need to know about.

Top Whiskey Releases of February 2023

‘Like Nothing Else on the Market’: New Scotch Whisky Brand Expects to ‘Disrupt the Whisky Category’ With Debut Release

Sovereign Brands announced the launch of THE DEACON scotch whisky, released in collaboration with French spirits giant Pernod Ricard.

Bottled at 40% ABV in an unusual copper receptacle, THE DEACON is a blended scotch whisky including whisky stocks from Islay and Speyside. It will have a suggested retail price of $39.99.

Sovereign Brands said in a news release that THE DEACON, the company’s first whisky release, “is set to disrupt the whisky category,” a bold claim.

Scotch Brand Buchanan’s Debuts 1st Flavored Spirit: Pineapple Whisky