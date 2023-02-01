Monthly Roundup: Top Whiskeys Released in January 2023 | Whiskey Raiders

January 2023 was a relatively quiet month in terms of new whiskey releases, but we still saw some exciting new releases from some of the top whiskey brands around.

If you’re looking for something new to try or are just interested in seeing what’s been recently released, then you’ve come to the right place.

GlenAllachie 2012 Vintage Cuvée Wine Cask Finish

The GlenAllachie has released its first whisky of 2023. The new scotch is a 2012 Vintage Cuvée Wine Cask Finish and is a 9-year-old blend of single malts finished in casks that once held four types of red wine: Languedoc, Recioto Della Valpolicella and two undisclosed Premier Cru Classés.

Bottled at 96 proof, The GlenAllachie 2012 Vintage Cuvée Wine Cask Finish will sell for £55.99 ($69).

Willett 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey – Blend Bar by Davidoff Private Barrel Selection

Representatives from Blend Bar by Davidoff, a cigar and bourbon lounge with locations in four cities throughout the United States, traveled to the Willett Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky, for two days. Their mission: to select a 10-year barrel of Willett. This is an unusual move from Willett Distillery, which usually does not release single-barrel whiskeys. The chosen barrel contains a blend of 75% corn, 20% rye and 5% malted barley that has been aged in new charred oak barrels, and it is bottled at 110 proof. This special release from Willett Distillery is now available exclusively at all four Blend Bar by Davidoff locations. Read The Full Story Here Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash

Michter’s Distillery, located in Louisville, Kentucky, announced the return of its rare expression, Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash. This marks the fourth time that Michter’s has released this whiskey and the first since 2019. Originally set to ship in late 2022, Michter’s release was delayed due to supply chain issues with the packaging. However, fans willing to pony up the $6,000 MSRP won’t be disappointed, as it is an extremely limited release with only 328 bottles available. The whiskey is bottled at a powerful 112.8 proof. Read The Full Story Here Bowmore Lunar New Year Bowmore is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a special bottling available exclusively at global travel retail locations. This 18-year-old whisky, bottled at 43% ABV, retails for $145. The limited release is available exclusively in China, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. What really sets this apart from other releases is its unique packaging that includes illustrations of Bowmore Distillery’s history and traditional Chinese elements. Additionally, Alice in Wonderland inspired the bottle’s design to honor 2023 as the year of the rabbit. Read The Full Story Here Heaven’s Door Bootleg Series Volume IV Heaven’s Door, the whiskey brand co-created with Bob Dylan, announced the latest addition to its Bootleg Series. Bottled at 111 proof, this 11-Year-Old wheated bourbon is truly unusual. It underwent a finishing period of nearly a year in Islay scotch casks for an enhanced flavor sure to deliver some smoke on the palate. Like the other members of the Bootleg line, this bourbon is bottled in a handmade ceramic container that depicts an original oil painting by Bob Dylan himself. The painting on Volume IV is called “Lighthouse in Maine,” which comes from the second installment of Dylan’s “The Beaten Path” collection. Each bottle comes in a bespoke leather journal. At a suggested retail price of $499.99, Heaven’s Door Bootleg Series Volume IV is available at HeavensDoor.com and select retailers nationwide. Read The Full Story Here Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked Bourbon Woodford Reserve released its iconic Double Double Oaked Bourbon as part of its 2023 Winter Distillery Series. The brand called the latest release a celebration of Master Distiller Chris Morris’ commitment to innovation and craftsmanship. Customers can purchase two 375-milliliter bottles at the Woodford Reserve Distillery and in limited quantities at select Kentucky retailers. Read The Full Story Here Elijah Craig and Larceny Barrel-Proof Whiskeys Heaven Hill released its first two barrel-proof whiskeys of 2023 from the Elijah Craig and Larceny bourbon brands. Larceny Barrel Proof A123, distilled from a wheated mashbill of 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malted barley, is aged for 6-8 years and bottled at 125.8 proof. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof A123 is aged for 12 years, bottled at 125.6 proof and distilled from a mashbill comprising 78% corn, 10% rye and 12% malted barley. Subsequent batches of these barrel-proof bourbons are set to launch in May and September later this year. Each whiskey comes at a suggested retail price of $69.99. Read The Full Story Here The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 11 Read The Full Story Here The GlenDronach Distillery has revealed the 11th edition of its highly acclaimed Cask Strength Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky. The whiskey is sherried and aged in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks, giving it a distinctive flavor profile. Bottled at 59.8% ABV, this sherried single malt is available for purchase in the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $100. “This eleventh batch of The GlenDronach Cask Strength embodies The GlenDronach‘s celebrated style of Spanish Oak maturation in fine Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía,” master blender Rachel Barrie said in a news release. “Add a drop or two of water to this latest expression to reveal a cornucopia of flavor – from richly spiced bramble wine and treacle toffee, to lingering Seville orange peel and nutmeg layered with caramel and maraschino cherry.” Dread River Master Series By Eboni Major

Eboni Major, the first Black female whiskey blender, is back with a new creation from Birmingham, Alabama’s Dread River Distilling Company. Her introduction to Dread River was through its previous master distiller, whom she met at a judging competition last spring. The 100-proof Dread River Master Series By Eboni Major is a blend of Kentucky bourbon distilled in October 2017 and January 2019. It marks Major’s first release since departing Bulleit after launching a discrimination lawsuit against the brand and its parent company, Diageo.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram