Top Whiskeys Released in July 2023 | Whiskey Raiders

July was a busy month for whiskey releases, with small and large whiskey brands — plus a couple of musicians — releasing new whiskeys. In the latest installment of our monthly roundup, we’re here to get you up to speed on all of the top whiskeys released last month that you need to know about.

Top Whiskeys Released in July 2023

Ballantine’s ‘Creates Something Beautiful’ With New Collaboration Featuring Korean Artist

Ballantine’s, a scotch producer with nearly two centuries’ worth of history, launched two new expressions as part of its Artists Series. One expression hosts a 17-year age statement, and the other a 21-year-old age statement.

The blended scotches have redesigned labels from the Korean artist, Noh Sangho.

London Calling: Compass Box and Bimber Join Forces With 2 Collaborative Bottlings

London-based whiskymakers Compass Box and Bimber have joined forces in creating Duality, an offering of two expressions made at each facility with traded casks.

Both bottles were released July 4 at suggested retail prices of $152 and $230.

Bladnoch Launches Exclusive ‘The Samhla’ Collection, Featuring Its Oldest Whisky To Date

Bladnoch launched a series of three rare single malt vintage scotches — The Samhla Collection. The collection includes an expression that dates back to 1966.

Three vintages are in the collection: The McClelland, with only 15 bottles available; The Prior, with only 50 bottles for purchase; and The Sage, with just 100 bottles set to sell.

Grand Teton Distillery Continues Private Stock Series With Release of 7-Year-Old Single Malt

Grand Teton Distillery announced the third release in its Private Stock collection: Private Stock American Single Malt Whiskey.

The single malt is made from 100% Idaho malted barley. After being milled, fermented and distilled in-house, it spent seven years in used bourbon barrels, making it one of the longest-aged American single malts on the market, according to Grand Teton Distillery.

The single malt was aged in a climate that the distillery describes as having “extreme temperatures” at 6,000 feet elevation at the foothills of the Teton mountain range.

Bottled at 100 proof, Grand Teton Distillery Private Stock American Single Malt Whiskey is available for a suggested retail price of $79.95 per 750-milliliter bottle.

The GlenAllachie Demonstrates ‘Reward for Patience’ With Latest Batch of Cask-Strength 30-Year Whisky

Speyside scotch whisky producer The GlenAllachie announced it has bottled batch 3 of its 30-year-old, cask-strength expression set to sell for a suggested retail price of £670 ($864).

This is the third iteration of the distillery’s oldest expression to date, and 2,400 bottles were made. The spirit is bottled at 48.9% ABV and was aged in a combination of Pedro Ximénez, Oloroso and American new oak casks that date back to the 1990s. Each cask was hand-selected from the distillery’s inventory of over 50,000 casks housed across 16 warehouses.

‘A Flavorful, Well-Balanced Bourbon’: Latest Annual Yellowstone Limited Edition Whiskey Aged in Hungarian Tokaji Casks Debuts

Limestone Branch announced its annual release of the Yellowstone Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The 2023 expression is a blend of 7-year, 13-year and 16-year-old bourbons finished in Hungarian Tokaji casks. The offering was bottled at 101 proof and will be available in August with a limited allocation offered nationwide. The suggested retail price is $99.99 a bottle.

‘Something Special’: Glenturret Unveils Annual Collection, Including Debut Release of Highly Limited 35-Year Whisky

The Glenturret announced the release of eight whiskies as part of its Core Collection for 2023. One bottling is a 35-year-old expression — a first for the distillery.

The eight whiskies comprise the Triple Wood, 7 Years Old Peat Smoked, 10 Years Old Peat Smoked, 12 Years Old, 15 Years Old, and limited releases of 25-year, 30-year and 35-year expressions.

All of the whiskies were crafted by whisky maker Bob Dalgarno, who was recently inducted into the Whisky Hall of Fame.

‘Deliciously Different’: Glenmorangie Unveils 3rd Whisky in ‘Cadboll Estate’ Series

Highlands scotch whisky brand Glenmorangie announced the third release in its Cadboll Estate series of whiskies.

The third edition of Glenmorangie The Cadboll Estate is a 15-year-old single malt whisky. It can also be bought at the distillery’s visitor center and online at Glenmorangie.com.

A “small portion” of the final whisky was finished in casks that once held Amontillado, Glenmorangie Director of Whisky Creation Dr. Bill Lumsden’s favorite type of sherry.

Bottled at 86 proof, the latest Glenmorangie Cadboll Estate whisky will be available via select retailers at a suggested price of $99.99.

Bob Dylan Unveils His 1st Kentucky Bourbon, Produced at the New Distillery Heaven’s Door Kept Secret for 6 Years

Heaven’s Door, the whiskey brand owned by Grammy-award-winning rock musician Bob Dylan, has released Ascension Kentucky Straight Bourbon and added it to the brand’s core collection of whiskeys. The blend of two bourbons is bottled at 92 proof and coincides with revitalized labels for the core whiskeys inspired by iron metalworks created by the artist.

Each whiskey in the core portfolio has a name in addition to its new label as a part of Dylan’s goal to create whiskeys that “tell their own story.”

Ascension Kentucky Straight Bourbon is a blend of two Kentucky straight bourbons made by the company’s own distillate at its new Six Mile Creek-based distillery. Though the distillery was only announced in April and won’t open to the public until this fall, the brand has been secretly operating out of the location for six years.

The newest bourbon expression is non-chill-filtered and aged for more five years prior to being blended in small batches and bottled at 92 proof.

Old Forester Continues 117 Series With Bottled In Bond Bourbon



Kentucky whiskey producer Old Forester announced the latest release in its 117 series: Bottled in Bond.

This isn’t the first Bottled in Bond whiskey Old Forester has released, but it is the most well-aged. While the brand isn’t labeling the bottle with an exact age statement, it has revealed that the new 117 whiskey is bottled from barrels filled during spring 2014, which gives us an idea of its age: nine years.

Like all Bottled in Bond whiskeys, this release is made at a single distillery, aged at least four years in oak barrels in a federally bonded warehouse and bottled at exactly 100 proof.

The Bottled in Bond whiskey is distilled from Old Forester’s standard bourbon mashbill: 72% corn, 18% rye and 10% malted barley.

Old Forester 117 Series: Bottled in Bond is available at the retail shop at Old Forester Distilling Co. and in select states for $59.99 in limited quantities.

‘A Truly Authentic Connection’: Bret Michaels Band Guitarist Pete Evick Launches ‘Deeply Personal’ Bourbon

Musician and producer Pete Evick has teamed up with KO Distilling’s Bare Knuckle Bourbon to release a limited-release expression, the Bare Knuckle Evick Edition Bourbon.

The Bare Knuckle Evick Edition Bourbon is distilled from a mashbill of 70% corn, 20% wheat and 10% malted barley. All grains were grown in Virginia.

Evick rose to fame as the guitarist for The Bret Michaels Band. Evick said the first day he drank alcohol was on his 25th birthday, which was also — serendipitously — the day he signed his first record deal.

Interested parties can purchase the limited-edition expression here for the price of $62.99.

Distillery Levels Up With Collection of Whiskies Inspired By Popular Video Game Franchise

Japanese whisky producer Wakatsuru Distillery has launched a series of video game-inspired whiskies that pay tribute to the popular “Persona” franchise.

The collection consists of two releases: The Saburomaru X Persona Blended Whisky and the Single Cask Saburomaru P3P.

“Persona” is a series of role-playing games. The first game, “Revelations: Persona,” was released in 1996. Over 20 installments of “Persona” have been. “Persona” games depict characters living in Japan who experience the trials of their teenage years.

The Saburomaru X Persona Blended Whisky is described by the brand as “smoky and rich flavored.” The spirit is set to sell for a suggested price of $64.

‘Best of Both Worlds’: Here’s Why Lux Row’s Latest Bourbon Will Appeal to Different Types of Bourbon Fans

In an effort to appeal to bourbon fans across the spectrum, Lux Row is offering a new expression that is a combination of its high-rye and wheated bourbon mashbills. The limited allocation of 7,500 cases is going to hit retail shelves in August and is set to sell at a suggested retail price of $80 a bottle.

The expression clocks in at 115 proof and combines a single barrel of the distillery’s 4-year-old wheated bourbon with a barrel of its 4-year-old high-rye bourbon. According to Lux Row, this whiskey’s creation was aimed to provide fans of the distillery “the best of both worlds.”

‘Pursuit to Craft the Finest Whiskey’: 15 STARS Blends Bourbons Ranging From 10 to 18 Years for ‘Platinum’ Release

15 STARS Fine Aged Bourbon announced its latest whiskey: Platinum. Bottled at 98 proof, this bourbon is a blend of 10-, 15- and 18-year-old whiskeys distilled in Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee.

The whiskey is blended from bourbon stocks of impressive age, and it has a high price tag to match, with a suggested retail price of $279.99. The Platinum release is available from select retailers in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia and Louisiana and online through 15STARS.com

‘We Have Pushed the Boundaries of Irish Whiskey’: Teeling’s Latest Release Features a Japanese Influence

The latest expression from Irish whiskey producer Teeling has an Asian twist.

Teeling announced Explorers Series 15-Year-Old Japanese Edition, a 15-year-old Irish whiskey aged in ex-Bourbon barrels for 11 years and finished for four years in ex-Mugi Shochu Japanese Spirit casks.

Distilled from a mashbill of corn and malted barley, the whiskey is bottled at 92 proof.

Teeling Explorers Series 15-Year-Old Japanese Edition is the first bottling in Teeling’s Explorers Series that the distillery is making available beyond travel retail locations. It launched in Ireland at a suggested retail price of €110 ($122) per 700-milliliter bottle and then will enter select international markets over the next few months.

Mile High Spirits Unveils Group of New Bourbons, Including 1 Selected By the Colorado Avalanche After Their Stanley Cup Win

Denver, Colorado-based distillery Mile High Spirits announced a collection of four limited-edition “Fireside” bourbon whiskeys: Wheated Bourbon, Port Barrel Finish, Six-Year Single Barrel Bourbon and Champions Select. Champions Select is a barrel pick selected by the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche after the team won the 2022 Stanley Cup.

The Mile High Spirits Fireside Bourbon Whiskey Collection bottlings start at $60.

‘Peerless Single Malt Whisky’: The Latest Scotch From Macallan Is Nearly 80 Years Old and Costs $87,000

The Macallan 77 Year Old was introduced as a new expression in the Scottish distillery’s Red Collection. This spirit hosts a 77-year-age statement and is now available at the brand’s travel boutiques. The scotch dates back to 1945 and has a suggested retail price tag of $87,000.

The Red Collection hosts a core range of 40-, 50- and 60-year-old expressions, with additional guest expressions that host extreme age statements. Limited quantities of The Macallan 71 Years Old, The Macallan 74 Years Old and The Macallan 78 Years Old have been added to the collection on sporadic occasions.

Inspired by the ‘Finest Bourbons of the Prohibition Era,’ Remus Highest Rye Bourbon Adds Some Spice to Ross & Squibb’s Portfolio

Ross & Squibb Distillery has launched its latest expression, the Remus Highest Rye Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The expression will be included in its year-round program and is set to sell at $55 a bottle nationwide.

The spirit was aged for six years and clocks in at 109 proof. It’s distilled from a mashbill composed of 51% corn, 39% rye and 10% malted rye, according to Ross & Squibb. The brand is under the umbrella of the MGP-owned Luxco, a bourbon supplier that also owns brands like Ezra Brooks and Blood Oath.

Texas’ First Legal Bourbon Distillery Just Released the Latest Edition of its ‘Rarest and Most Coveted’ Whiskey

Texas’ first legal bourbon distillery, Garrison Brothers, announced the latest release of its “rarest and most coveted” whiskey, Laguna Madre.

The brand unveiled the bourbon Saturday at an event at the distillery in Hye, Texas. Only 2,100 bottles of the 2023 edition were produced, and 1,000 of were sold at the release event.

Aged eight years, Laguna Madre is Garrison Brothers’ oldest whiskey released to date — and, according to Garrison Brothers — the oldest bourbon ever made in Texas.

Laguna Madre was aged four years in white American oak barrels and an additional four years in Limousin oak casks. According to Garrison Brothers, this is the first bourbon ever finished in Limousin oak casks, which are rare, expensive and imported from France.

“This is one an experienced bourbon drinker won’t ever forget,” Dan Garrison, Garrison Brothers founder, said in a news release.

Bottled at 101 proof, Laguna Madre released to limited bars, restaurants and retailers at a suggested retail price of $349.

Clocking in at Nearly 130 Proof, Milam And Greene’s Third Release in Highly Limited Wildlife Collection Has Plenty of ‘Bite’

Texas distillery Milam And Greene has unveiled the latest expression in its highly limited Wildlife Collection: the Rattlesnake Single Barrel Bourbon. This single-barrel whiskey was bottled at cask strength and was released for $150. Within 10 minutes of launching, it sold out.

Only 168 bottles of the new bourbon are available. The Rattlesnake Single Barrel Bourbon clocks in at 127.64 proof, giving it plenty of “bite,” according to the brand. The spirit is distilled from a mashbill composed of 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley. Rattlesnake Single Barrel Bourbon was distilled in Tennessee.

Tennessee Whiskey Meets Tequila in Jack Daniel’s Latest Distillery Series Release

Tennessee whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s announced the 11th selection in its Distillery Series, a whiskey finished in añejo tequila barrels. This marks the first tequila-finished whiskey in Jack Daniel’s history.

The American white oak barrels used to finish this whiskey were first used to age Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey then were shipped to Mexico to mature añejo tequila. Finally, they returned to the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee, to finish this whiskey.

Selected by Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Taster Danny Lamb, this limited-edition whiskey is bottled at 90 proof and is available in 375-milliliter bottles at a suggested retail price of $41.99 at the White Rabbit Bottle Shop at the Jack Daniel Distillery and in select stores in Tennessee.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Launches Hell House Whiskey to Raise ‘A Toast to the Timeless Spirit of Rock and Roll’ in Time for Band’s 50th Anniversary

Iconic American rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd this month unveiled Hell House Whiskey, made by craft whiskey maker Bespoken Spirits.

Hell House was named after the cabin where the band’s original members, Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins and their bandmates spent time making music day and night for Lynyrd Skynyrd’s devout fanbase. The band is led by Johnny Van Zant after his older brother, Ronnie Van Zant, died in a plane crash in 1977.

Hell House Whiskey is available online for $49.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

‘A Fitting Dram to Mark One Decade of the Series’: Glengoyne Cask Strength Batch No. 010 Debuts

Glengoyne announced Glengoyne Cask Strength Batch No. 010, the latest addition to the Glasgow-based distillery’s Cask Strength Series. The launch of the limited-release scotch marks one decade since the series’ inception and is set to sell with a suggested retail price of £85 ($109).

The Glengoyne Cask Strength Batch No. 010 underwent maturation in a combination of American and European oak casks, with a mixture of first-fill Oloroso sherry, bourbon and refill casks. The spirit has an ABV percentage of 59.2%.

