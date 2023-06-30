Top Whiskeys Released in June 2023 | Whiskey Raiders

May was a busy month for whiskey releases, with whiskey brands major and craft alike dropping new releases. In the latest installment of our monthly roundup, we’re here to get you up to speed on all of the top whiskeys released last month that you need to know about.

Top Whiskeys Released in June 2023

Beam Kicks Off Hardin’s Creek Series With Clermont

The James B. Beam Distilling Co. announced the Hardin’s Creek Kentucky Series, a lineup of three 17-year-old bourbon releases. Each release in the series was distilled from the same mashbill and laid down for maturation on the same date. The differentiating factor between the trio is location; each was aged at a different James B. Beam Distilling Company campus: Clermont, Frankfort or Boston.

The first whiskey in the series, Hardin’s Creek Clermont, is bottled at 110 proof and sells for a suggested retail price of $169.99. To read our review of Hardin’s Creek Clermont, click here.

‘Artistry in Flavor’: Texas Distillery Milam and Greene Debuts Very Small Batch Bourbon

Texas distillery Milam and Greene announced its latest whiskey, Milam and Greene Very Small Batch Bourbon. The blend includes the first bourbon Milam and Greene has distilled in Kentucky. Very Small Batch is also Milam and Greene’s first whiskey finished with French oak staves and the first addition to the brand’s core portfolio in more than two years.

Milam and Greene Very Small Batch Bourbon is a blend of bourbon distilled by master Distiller Marlene Holmes in Kentucky and bourbon sourced from Tennessee.

Bottled at 108 proof, Batch 1 is composed of 80% Tennessee bourbon and 20% Kentucky bourbon. It is available at select retailers in the U.S. and Alberta, Canada, and from the Milam and Greene website and tasting room. Milam and Greene Very Small Batch Bourbon will sell for a suggested retail price of $69.99.

Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon Returns in Time for Father’s Day, Offers ‘Power and Elegance in a Single Glass’

Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon was launched to shelves for a limited time — just in time for Father’s Day. The annual release has a suggested retail price of $150 and is the oldest expression within Russell’s Reserve core range. It was originally created by master distiller Eddie Russell to honor his father, Master Distiller Jimmy Russell.

Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon is bottled at 114.8 proof and non-chill-filtered.

Kamiki Whiskey Launches First American Single Malt Whiskey Using ‘Air Harvested’ Water

Kamiki Whisky launched OakPacker Whiskey, an American single malt whiskey infused with air-harvested water, this month.

This American single malt is the world’s first spirit to implement this process. The whiskey clocks in at 46% ABV.

The moniker “OakPacker” was chosen in an attempt to honor squirrels’ roles in growing oak trees. Squirrels are known to bury acorns in the ground, yielding new oak trees for future barrels.

Teeling Experiments With Portuguese Oak in 2nd ‘Wonders of Wood’ Irish Whiskey Release

Irish whiskey producer Teeling released the second expression in its Wonders of Wood series of pot still whiskeys.

Teeling Wonders of Wood Virgin Portuguese Oak is made from a mashbill of 50% malted barley and 50% unmalted barley. The whiskey was triple-distilled in Dublin and matured in virgin Portuguese oak barrels. Per Teeling, Portuguese oak is higher in tannin content than typical oak used for aging whiskey.

Bottled at 100 proof, Teeling Wonders of Wood Virgin Portuguese Oak is available at a suggested retail price of $99.99.

Westland Shatters Norms With Whiskey Distilled From Unusual Barley Variant

Seattle-based Westland Distillery announced the third annual release of Westland Colere American Single Malt. “Colere” comes from the Latin verb meaning “to cultivate.” Westland designs its Colere whiskeys in an effort to showcase the impact different barley variants have on whiskey.

Only 4,629 bottles of this annual expression were made available at select retailers across the U.S. and online at shop.westlanddistillery.com. Westland Colere Edition 3 has a suggested retail price of $149.99 per 700-milliliter bottle.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Tips Hat to Texas in Latest Limited Edition Cities Release

The latest Johnnie Walker Blue Label offering within the “Cities” limited edition collection hit retail shelves this month, paying homage to the Lone Star State. It is the most recent add-on to a series that honors New York, California, Miami, Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and Chicago.

The bottle’s design is inspired by cultural heritage items and native vegetation associated with the state of Texas, such as prickly pairs and the state flower — the bluebonnet. The Johnnie Walker Blue Label Texas Limited Edition Scotch Whisky also has desert and rodeo scenes depicted on its various panels and is set to sell with a suggested retail price of $249.99.

Japanese Elegance Meets Scottish Whisky Excellence as Beam Suntory Takes ‘New Interpretation’ to Blending With Ardray Scotch

Beam Suntory launched Ardray, a “new interpretation” of blended scotch whisky. For Ardray, Beam Suntory sourced malt and grain whiskies from the Highlands, Lowlands and Islands of Scotland. Ardray has an ABV of 48% and is a limited release of under 2,000 cases slated to sell in London, Shanghai, Los Angeles and New York.

Fireball Dragon Reserve Is Here: Popular Cinnamon Whisky Brand Taps Rob Riggle to Launch 1st Barrel-Aged Product

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky released its first barrel-aged flavored whisky: Fireball Dragon Reserve.

Dragon Reserve is a special batch Fireball’s classic cinnamon-flavored whisky that was aged in bourbon barrels for an undisclosed number of months. The limited-edition release was launched two days before Father’s Day for $19.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

‘Perfect Summer Sipper’: Laws Whiskey House Launches Its Oldest Bottled In Bond Wheat Whiskey Yet

In late June, Laws Whiskey House announced the launch of a limited-edition, straight wheat whiskey available at the Colorado-based distillery’s tasting room. The 100% wheat whiskey will be available in specific markets starting in late June for a suggested retail price of $79.99.

The Bottled in Bond Centennial Straight Wheat Whiskey is unusual in the sense that its mashbill is composed of 100% wheat — a rare find within the American whiskey scene. The wheat is an heirloom varietal called Centennial Wheat, a soft white grain also used in the distillery’s Four Grain Bourbon.

Buffalo Trace Launches a New Wheated Bourbon Line Bearing the Fanatically Popular Weller Name

Whiskey distilling giant Buffalo Trace announced a new series of experimental wheated bourbons with a familiar surname: Daniel Weller.

The series, named for Daniel Weller, the grandfather of the famed William Larue Weller, will seek to explore the impact of different strains of wheat on bourbons.

Aged for nearly 12 years, Daniel Weller Emmer Wheat is bottled at 94 proof.

Daniel Weller Emmer Wheat launched in limited quantities to select retailers, bars and restaurants across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $499.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Hudson Whiskey Launches Bourbon That’s ‘As Bold As New York’ For 20th Anniversary

Hudson Whiskey launched New York Straight Bourbon Whiskey Five Year Old. The expression is the New York-based distillery’s second age-stated offering and has a mashbill of 95% corn and 5% malted barley sourced from local family farmers within the Hudson Valley.

Hudson’s New York Straight Bourbon Whiskey Five Year Old is bottled at 92 proof and sells a suggested retail price of $49.99 across the U.S.

Dewar’s and US Open Golf Tournament Honor California With ‘Champions Edition’ Whisky Finished in Red Wine Casks

Dewar’s Blended Scotch Whisky partnered with the U.S. Open Golf Championship once again for its latest release: Dewar’s 19 Year Old – The Champions Edition.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the USGA Foundation, and the scotch can be purchased from ReserveBar starting at $74.99 here.

Still Austin Kicks Off Bottled in Bond Whiskey Collection With Red Corn Bourbon

Still Austin Whiskey Company unveiled its new Bottled in Bond whiskey collection, beginning with Bottled in Bond Red Corn Bourbon.

Still Austin Bottled in Bond Red Corn Bourbon is distilled from a mashbill of 70% corn (36% red corn, 34% white corn), 25% rye and 5% barley and has a suggested retail price of $79.99.

Alabama Whiskey Brand Clyde May’s Launches 9-Year-Old Cask Strength Rye

Alabama whiskey brand Clyde May’s announced the release of Clyde May’s 9-Year-Old Cask Strength Straight Rye Whiskey.

Aged at least nine years in ex-bourbon barrels, this cask-strength release is distilled from a mashbill composed of 91% rye and bottled at 113 proof.

Clyde May’s finished the limited-edition whiskey by steeping American oak, cherry and French oak wood chips into the whiskey.

Clyde May’s 9-Year-Old Cask Strength Straight Rye Whiskey is available at select U.S. retailers at a suggested retail price of $64.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

‘Completely Unique Taste’: Heaven Hill’s New, Higher Proof Wheated Bourbon Stands Out in More Ways Than 1

Heaven Hill announced the launch of a limited-release, higher-proof expression of its Square 6 Wheated Bourbon on Monday. The new Square 6 Wheated Bourbon is available for purchase at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience and specific Kentucky Retail shops for a suggested price of $89.99.

The revitalized Heaven Hill Square 6 Wheated Bourbon clocks in at an elevated 105 proof. It is a blend of two wheated bourbon mashbills. The first consisting of 74% corn, 16% wheat and 10% malted barley. The second has a ratio of 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malted barley.

Woodford Reserve Continues Distillery Series With Bottled in Bond Wheat Whiskey

Kentucky whiskey brand Woodford Reserve announced the release of Wheat Whiskey Bottled in Bond, the latest edition of the producer’s annual Distillery Series.

Like the other whiskeys in the Distillery Series, this limited-edition release has a suggested retail price of $59.99 per 375-milliliter bottle. It is available in limited quantities at select Kentucky retailers and from the Woodford Reserve Distillery.

Bottled at Hazmat Proof, Jacob’s Pardon’s Latest ‘Light’ Whiskey Is Anything but

Jacob’s Pardon launched a new expression in early June: Small Batch Recipe #3. Bottled at a hazmat proof of 142.5, the whiskey is available at select locations across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $195.

The whiskey has a mashbill that consists of 99% corn and 1% malted barley. It was barreled in 211 uncharred new barrels and aged for 18 years, which allowed the “corn to shine through over time,” according to the brand.

‘Commitment to the Art of Craft’: Bob Dylan Continues Heaven’s Door Decades Series With 10 Year Rye Whiskey

Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door Spirits launched a limited-release 10-year-old straight rye whiskey as part of the brand’s Decade Series.

The Heaven’s Door Decade Series II Straight Rye Whiskey is distilled from a mashbill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley. Bottled at 100 proof, the whiskey is available for purchase at a suggested retail price of $99.99 through the brand’s website and select retailers in the U.S.

Ireland Meets Texas: Collaboration Between Garrison Brothers and Clonakilty Yields New Single Malt

Irish distillery Clonakilty has joined forces with Texas-based Garrison Brothers Distillery to produce a 7-year-old Irish Single Malt. The Irish whiskey was initially matured in ex-bourbon barrels prior to being finished for seven months in Garrison Balmorhea barrels and bottled.

The Irish single malt hosts a percentage of 58.8% ABV and was designed exclusively for the Texas market. It sells at a suggested retail price of $69.99 per bottle.

‘Hot Pig Summer’: WhistlePig and Pit Viper Team Up to Release Summer-Themed Whiskey Paired With Iconic, Ridiculous Sunglasses

WhistlePig Whiskey and sunglasses maker Pit Viper teamed up for a collaborative release for what they’re calling “Hot Pig Summer.”

WhistlePig and Pit Viper launched a whiskey — WhistlePig SummerStock — and Pit Viper SummerStock 2000s sunglasses. The collaboration launched the official first day of summer.

WhistlePig SummerStock Whiskey is a blend of wheat and rye whiskeys, finished in a toasted barrel. WhistlePig calls the finishing barrel a “solara” — a riff on the Spanish Solera aging method.

WhistlePig SummerStock Whiskey is bottled at 86 proof. The whiskey and sunglass duo is available for online purchase here for $149.99, while the whiskey by itself will be on store shelves across the U.S. this summer at a suggested retail price of $72.99.

Metallica Remasters Limited Edition ’72 Seasons’ Whiskey In Honor of Band’s Latest Album

The American heavy metal band Metallica launched a limited-release whiskey dubbed 72 Seasons for its signature spirits brand, BLACKENED American Whiskey.

The limited-edition expression is a blend of straight bourbon and rye whiskeys finished in “sonically enhanced” brandy casks.

Nevada Distillery Frey Ranch Launches Cask-Strength Bourbon

Nevada distillery Frey Ranch announced the release of a new, permanent addition to its whiskey portfolio: Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon.

Bottled at a cask-strength proof of 124.3, Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon is distilled from grains grown on the Frey Ranch farm. The whiskey is a blend of bourbons aged for an average five years and featuring an overall mashbill of 66.6% Dent Corn, 10% Winter Wheat, 11.4% Winter Rye and 12% Two Row Barley.

Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon is available in California, Nevada, at the Frey Ranch tasting room and online at www.freyranch.com at a suggested retail price of $79.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle. Later this year, Frey Ranch will expand its retail presence to Arizona, Ohio and Georgia.

Booker’s Bourbon Debuts Latest Release, ‘Apprentice Batch’

Booker’s Bourbon, a line of whiskeys under the James B. Beam brand traditionally launched by the Noe family, has unveiled its latest release: Booker’s 2023-02: Apprentice Batch.

Aged for seven years, one month and two days, Apprentice Batch is bottled at 125.5 proof. It was selected by seventh-generation master distiller Fred Noe — Booker Noe’s son.

Booker’s “Apprentice Batch” is available nationwide in limited quantities. It has a suggested retail price of $89.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

J. Rieger & Co. Unveils Annual Edition of Monogram Whiskey — With a Major Change

Kansas City, Missouri distillery J. Rieger & Co. announced the annual release of its Monogram Whiskey.

This is the company’s seventh release of Monogram and the first year the whiskey will bear the title “Kansas City Whiskey – Solera Reserve.” Solera is a maturation technique that sees liquids of various ages continuously blended together by frequently removing a portion of whiskey from a barrel and then adding a new batch. It is commonly used in the aging of sherry.

Bottled at 100 proof, J. Rieger & Co. Monogram Whiskey will be available in limited quantities in select markets, as well as at the distillery in Kansas City.

Bollywood Star Sanjay Dutt ‘Lifts Everyone’s Spirits’ With Blended Scotch Launch

Sanjay Dutt, who starred in action films in the 1980s and 1990s and is known for films like “Rocky” and other Bollywood classics like “Agneepath,” is venturing into the whisky trade with a release of The Glenwalk, a blended scotch slated to roll out in Mumbai, India, according to HospiBuz.

The Glenwalk is a 3-year-old blended scotch that Dutt invested in via a beverage startup designed to import retail and liquor brands into India. Dutt, in partnership with Manesh Sani, Jittin Merani and Rohan Nihalani, named the company Cartel & Bros, according to the Economic Times.

‘Lucky Bastard:’ Playboy’s Whiskey Aged in Pineau Des Charentes Barrels Costs a Pretty Penny

Playboy’s Rare Hare Spirits launched its latest whiskey release as part of the barrel discovery series, a Canadian whiskey dubbed “Lucky Bastard.” The spirit was finished in Pineau Des Charentes barrels and bottled at 89 proof.

The limited-edition bottle is set for pre-sale at $599 via Rare Hare’s website. Bottles are scheduled to ship in mid-July.

Country-Rock Band Whiskey Myers Lives Up to its Name With Debut of Uncle Chicken’s Bourbon

Country-rock band Whiskey Myers is staying true to its name by launching its very own bourbon brand.

The band announced the launch of Uncle Chicken’s Sippin’ Whiskey on Tuesday. To launch Uncle Chicken’s, Whiskey Myers partnered with craft whiskey producer Bespoken.

Uncle Chicken’s is available online at www.unclechickenswhiskey.com for a suggested retail price of $59.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. At the time of this article’s publishing, the bourbon was on sale for $54.99.

Wild Turkey’s Newest Master’s Keep Bourbon is the 1st Rum Finished Whiskey in the Brand’s History

Kentucky whiskey brand Wild Turkey announced the latest bourbon in its annual, limited-edition Master’s Keep lineup: Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage. The launch marks the first time Wild Turkey has released a whiskey finished in rum casks.

Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage is a 10-year-old bourbon finished in Jamaican rum casks from Appleton Estate. The whiskey was crafted in collaboration between Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell and Appleton Estate Master Blender Dr. Joy Spence.

Bottled at 106 proof, Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage will be available at select retailers starting in July at a sugggested retail price of $275 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Breckenridge Distillery Continues Collectors Art Series With PX Naranja Cask Finished Whiskey

Colorado’s Breckenridge Distillery announced the third annual release in its Collectors Art Series.

This year’s release, Breckenridge Whiskey Finished in PX Naranja Cask, is a blend of 4- to 6-year-old bourbons finished for 2-3 months in medium-toast casks that previously held 20-year-old PX sherry in which bitter Seville orange peels spent eight months macerating.

Bottled at 98 proof, Breckenridge Whiskey Finished in PX Naranja Cask was released Friday. About 1,200 bottles of the limited-edition whiskey are available available exclusively at the Breckenridge Distillery and the Main Street Tasting Room in Breckenridge, priced at $125 per 750-milliliter bottle.

