Top Whiskeys Released in September 2022 | Whiskey Raiders

This September was a big month for the industry with upwards of 35 new whiskey releases, all worth checking out.

This month not only gave us quality whiskey but also several unexpected expressions varying from charitable endeavors to truly unique experimentations.

Below are the top whiskeys we saw come out in September 2022.

Michter’s US*1 Toasted Barrel Sour Mash Whiskey

Louisville, Kentucky-based whiskey distillery Michter’s brought back its US*1 Toasted Barrel Sour Mash Whiskey. This whiskey first hit the scene in 2019 and has not been re-released again until now.

The whiskey, which in 2019 overall received positive reviews, launched in the U.S. and export markets in September for a suggested retail price of $100. It is bottled at 86 proof.

WhistlePig PiggyBack Bourbon

WhistlePig Whiskey unveiled PiggyBack Bourbon this month, a bourbon counterpart to its well-known PiggyBack Rye. This is the first bourbon to be released from the distillery known for its selection of rye whiskey.

The bourbon is 100 proof and is available online and in select markets across the U.S. at a suggested price of $49.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Remus Repeal Reserve Series

Ross & Squibb Distillery, formerly MGP, announced plans to release its sixth-annual Remus Repeal Reserve Series VI Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

“The Remus Repeal Reserve series provides our team the opportunity to showcase the incredible array of aged reserves available to work with, as well as our expertise at blending these bourbons to create a special medley each year,” Stirsman said in a news release. “Series VI is the latest in this award-winning collection that is certain to be yet another excellent example of what our Remus Repeal collection represents: what great bourbon can be.”

Bottled at 100 proof, the bourbon is available in limited quantities and retails for a suggested price of $99.99.

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon

For the first time, Old Forester Distillery is not selling its coveted annual Birthday Bourbon exclusively at its distillery. Instead, it hosted a sweepstake across the country that provided hopeful buyers an equal shot at winning a chance to purchase one of the $149.99 bottles.

“Birthday Bourbon holds a special place among Old Forester’s limited releases, celebrating the legacy of the Brown family. We’re excited to open up the opportunity for bourbon lovers all over the country to get their hands on this beloved bourbon.” Master Distiller Chris Morris said, according to Forbes.

The decision not to sell Birthday Bourbon on-site is just one of the many measures the brand has taken to limit resellers from purchasing Old Forester bottles and then selling them at heightened prices.

The Dalmore 14 Year

The Dalmore released a new 14-year-old single malt scotch whisky, developed by Master Whisky Maker Gregg Glass. It’s the ﬁrst Dalmore expression to be ﬁnished in hand-selected, rare Pedro Ximénez casks from the House of Gonzalez Byass.

“The Dalmore 14 is a truly exceptional expression combining the beauty of The Dalmore Scotch Whisky from Scotland with the delicacy of rare sherry casks from Spain,” Glass said in a news release. “This whisky showcases delicious notes of citrus and rich caramel, harmoniously balanced. The sweet intensity of sun-drenched Pedro Ximénez sherry wine perfectly complements The Dalmore’s distinctive house style of chocolate orange and subtle spice. Ideal to cherish.”

The Dalmore 14 Year Old is available exclusively in the U.S. and received a 94 Point Score from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

Larceny Barrel Proof C922

Heaven Hill Distillery unveiled the third and final 2022 release in the cask-strength, wheated bourbon Larceny Barrel Proof series: Larceny Barrel Proof C922. It is bottled at 126.6 proof, the highest-ABV release of the 2022 Larceny Barrel Proof releases.

The proof and flavors vary by release, but the mash bill remains consistent: 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malted barley. Each release from the annual series is aged between six and eight years and bottled straight from the barrel.

Larceny Barrel Proof Bourbon C922 was released across the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $59.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Woodford Reserve “Maestro’s Pick”

Kentucky distillery Woodford Reserve and The Louisville Orchestra hosted a gala to celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month and the release of an exclusive Woodford Reserve bourbon created by conductor and music director Teddy Abrams.

Woodford Reserve and Abrams created “Maestro’s Pick” by combining two single barrels of Woodford Reserve. Only 180 bottles were filled, and each one was hand-numbered and signed by Abrams and McCall.

“The notes in the bourbon will be paired perfectly with the notes in the orchestral pieces, creating a sensation for the palate and ears,” Abrams said. “This will be a concert like no other in Louisville Orchestra history – a true spectacle.”

Tamdhu Dedication Society Single Cask 2003

Tamdhu Dedication Society Single Cask 2003 was released this month. An extremely limited-edition single malt, this whisky has been selected to celebrate the brand’s 125th anniversary. There are only 600 bottles available exclusively from the Tamdhu website. The whisky is bottled at 55.4% ABV and retails for $408 per bottle.

“For our 125th anniversary, it was imperative that we consulted our most devout fans to bottle a single cask that celebrates Tamdhu’s rich history and toasts to its exciting future,” said distillery manager Sandy McIntyre. “The result, after much deliberation, is this Dedication Society bottling. As a whisky, it embodies all that is good about our distillation style and our dedication to full Sherry maturation.”

Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1998

Glenmorangie’s new Grand Vintage Malt 1988 comprises the first Glenmorangie stocks aged in new charred oak casks.

Tasting notes from the brand include toffee, pears, plums, baked apples, and oak. The palate is said to be zesty with fruitiness, chocolate, raisins and figs. The finish is comprised of sugared almonds, leather and dates.

Grand Vintage Malt is bottled at 43% ABV, with a suggested retail price of $900.

Filmland Spirits Debuted Three American Whiskeys

A new American whiskey brand, Filmland Spirits, hit the spirits scene this month, and it came with a cinematic twist, saying its approach to making whiskey was “much like the making of a feature film.”

“After a lifetime of blending together passions for storytelling, movie-making and whiskey, we are thrilled to invite everyone to the premiere of Filmland Spirits,” Filmland Spirits CEO Troy Bolotnick said in a news release. “I’m incredibly proud of the crew we’ve assembled and all the creativity and skill that has resulted in our award-winning bourbons and rye. They are delicious and fun, outrageous and unique and I can’t wait for our audience of customers to dim the lights, grab a bottle and enjoy the show!”

Filmland’s spirits are sourced from throughout the U.S. and blended, finished and bottled in Kentucky.

Bardstown Bourbon 2022 Château de Laubade Armagnac

Bardstown Bourbon Company launched the second iteration of its Collaborative Series with French Armagnac house Château de Laubade, 2022 Château de Laubade Armagnac.

The first collaboration debuted in 2020, winning Double Gold and Best in Class — the highest honor in the Finished Bourbons category at the 2021 San Francisco Wine & Spirits Competition.

The 2022 Château de Laubade Armagnac release blends 12-year Kentucky and 10-year Tennessee bourbons. After that, the whiskey was finished in Laubade Armagnac casks for 16 months. The new release is bottled at 107 proof and sold at a suggested retail price of $159.99.

Woodinville Whiskey Moscatel Finished Straight Bourbon

Woodinville Whiskey released its second Special Limited Release Woodinville Moscatel Finished Straight Bourbon this month.

In September 2021, Woodinville announced a distillery-exclusive release: the first Moscatel Finished Straight Bourbon in the American Whiskey category. The Moscatel Finished bourbon is created using the brand’s fully matured, flagship whiskey transferred into 10-year-old, 200-gallon Moscatel de Setúbal barrels for finishing.

The 2021 release was well-received by critics and named one of the “Best New American Double-Barrel Whiskies of 2021” by Maxim.

Five Trail Blended American Whiskey

Five Trail Blended American Whiskey is the first full-strength spirit from beer producer Molson Coors Beverage Company, and this month it released its limited Batch 002 blend.

Bottled at 95 proof, the whiskey was also bottled in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company. Five Trail Batch 002 will be sold for a suggested retail price of $59.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Lost Lantern’s Fall 2022 Single Cask Collection

Independent whiskey bottler Lost Lantern announced its Fall 2022 collection, which features five limited-edition single-cask whiskeys from Boulder Spirits in Colorado, Cedar Ridge Distillery in Iowa, Copperworks Distilling in Washington and Breuckelen Distilling in New York.

“All the single casks in this collection come from distilleries that are locally or regionally beloved and very highly regarded, but not that widely available outside of their home markets,” Lost Lantern co-founder Adam Polonski said in a news release. “With this collection, we want to help whiskey drinkers discover some really unique whiskies from distilleries they may have heard of but not been able to actually get their hands on until now.”

TruthTeller 1839 Bourbon

TruthTeller 1839 Bourbon is an all-new whiskey tied to FOX’s new drama, “Monarch,” starring Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon.

TruthTeller 1839 Bourbon was aged twice in charred, new American oak barrels and is said to have notes of sweetness and smoke with a smooth, long finish. Monarch’s “Texas Truthteller” character directly inspired Albie Roman. TruthTeller 1839 is the official bourbon whiskey of FOX’s musical drama.

“This award-winning bourbon is made for those who never back down, keep their heads held high, and always speak their truth.” ReserveBar said in a news release.

Creek Water Sometimes Y

Creek Water, the whiskey brand launched by rapper and designer Yelawolf, released its first premium expression, a limited-edition 18-Year-Old rye whiskey called Sometimes Y. The release pays homage to Yelawolf’s album created in collaboration with singer and songwriter Shooter Jennings, which also is titled “Sometimes Y.”

“This whiskey is really a love letter to fans of my music, apparel, and whiskey,” Yelawolf said in a news release. “Like the music throughout my career, this whiskey is a bit more nuanced and refined but still packs a punch when you least expect it.”

Axe Man Whiskey

Axe Man Whiskey, distilled from the wort of Axe Man IPA beer, was born out of a collaboration between Iowa’s Foundry Distilling Co. and Minnesota’s Surly Brewing Co.

Foundry and Surly first collaborated in 2021 with the July release of Furious Whiskey. These releases are part of Foundry’s “Brewer-Distiller Alliance” initiative.

“We are very proud of this whiskey release in partnership with Surly Brewing Company,” Scott Bush, owner of Foundry Distilling Company, said in a news release. “Axe Man Whiskey, at 96 proof, is an incredibly unique and wonderful whiskey. It is a one-time release that you won’t want to miss.”

Kings County Blended Bourbon

Kings County Distillery, based out of New York, released a 2-year-old bourbon blended from its stock of house-distilled straight whiskeys. The new whiskey is said to be bright, complex and approachable and will be the distillery’s most accessible aged spirit with a suggested price of $54.99.

“While many distillers are raising prices, we are making our whiskeys more affordable and accessible,” said Co-Founder and Distiller Colin Spoelman. “We want to be the distiller that meets the moment for our customers and fans.”

Dewar’s French Cask Smooth

Dewar’s French Cask Smooth expression was created by finishing the brand’s signature 8-year-old, double-aged blend in Apple Brand Calvados casks from Normandy, France.

“Thanks to the crisp taste of the apples, the finished product becomes a perfect study of balance, creaminess, and the encapsulation of the best of France & Scotland coming together while providing a modest price point for the supremely smooth liquid,” the brand said of the whisky’s tasting notes.

Laws Whiskey House 2022 Bonded Henry Road Straight Malt Whiskey

Laws Whiskey House announced the third release of its Bonded Henry Road Straight Malt Whiskey. This limited seasonal release from the brand will be available for a suggested retail price of $79.99.

Founder Al Laws said in a news release: “We believe that the soul of whiskey comprises the people who grow the grain, the people who make the whiskey, and the people who drink it. We’re excited to be on this journey of Laws’ commitment to creating exceptional Bottled-in-Bond whiskey and we hope you enjoy this special whiskey as much as we do.”

Laws filled seven 53-gallon, #3 char American white oak barrels in the summer of 2016, yielding 1,464 bottles and aged the whiskey age for six years.

Redwood Empire Rocket Top Straight Rye and Grizzly Beast Straight Bourbon

Redwood Empire Whiskey released two bottled-in-bond expressions: Redwood Empire Rocket Top Straight Rye Whiskey and Redwood Empire Grizzly Beast Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Both whiskeys are have been extremely well-received, earning 95 points from The Tasting Panel magazine and its sister publication, The SOMM Journal, Redwood Empire said in the news release.

The expressions are each selling for a suggested price of $89.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Knobel Whiskey

Many people know Mike Rowe as the man behind Discovery’s hit show “Dirty Jobs,” but not many know that he also launched a whiskey inspired by his grandfather Carl Knobel whom Rowe called “Pop.”

While Knobel Whiskey may not have been launched in September, it wasn’t widely distributed until this month.

“The whiskey is here,” Rowe said on Instagram. “We’ve had some supply chain issues. But at long last, Knobel Tennessee Whiskey is here and I am in a celebratory mood. So perhaps you’ll join me in a virtual drink. Carl Knobel was my granddad, and Dirty Jobs was a tribute to him. So, too, was Mike Rowe WORKS. So, 100 percent of the net proceeds go to the Mike Rowe WORKS Foundation when you buy a bottle of Knobel.”

Chicken Cock Private Cask

Master Distiller Gregg Snyder hand-picked the barrels for Chicken Cock’s Private Cask release. Each one contained Chicken Cock’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which had been aged for seven years.

The brand says that each of the barrels offers a unique flavor profile and proof making it a particularly special release. The suggested retail price for a 750-milliliter bottle of Chicken Cock’s Private Cask is $130.

“We’re thrilled to launch one of our most limited-release whiskeys in the birthplace of bourbon during National Bourbon Heritage Month,” Matti Anttila, founder of Grain and Barrel Spirits, which owns Chicken Cock.

Bardstown Bourbon Company Fusion Series 8

Bardstown Bourbon Company conclued its Fusion series with the eighth and ninth expressions in the collection. Fusion 8 is available now, and 9 will be released later this year.

“With Fusion, not only have we enjoyed the evolution of the series as more of our stock comes of age but also the interesting play between old whiskies and younger ones which bring a complexity in the flavor profile that you don’t see elsewhere,” Dan Callaway, VP product development and hospitality, said in a news release. “As we move toward new and exciting releases with the distillate we’ve created, Fusion will remain a signpost in the history of Bardstown Bourbon Co. encompassing our approach to the art and science of modern bourbon blending.”

The new expression is bottled at 95.5 proof and sells for a suggested retail price of $64.99.

Redemption Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey

Redemption Whiskey added a new addition to its Specialty Series. The new whiskey is titled Redemption Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey and was created using a new whiskey-making technique inspired by a French winemaking process called sur lie. The process adds “layers of complexity and roundness,” the brand said.

“The ‘sur lee’ method invigorates the rye’s complexity to further enhance and develop the whiskey,” Redemption wrote in a news release.

While supplies last, it is available for a suggested retail price of $59.99.

Tres Hombres Limited-Run Bourbon

ZZ Top’s whiskey brand, Tres Hombres, released its second limited-run bourbon this month. It is available at select retailers in Austin, Dallas and Houston, Texas.

Other than that, there hasn’t been much else revealed about the new bourbon. The brand does say that it is “made from three classic grains, three distinct mashbills, and three fierce years baked in the southern heat.”

MaltyVerse Agent W

Independent whisky bottler MaltyVerse launched what it’s calling the “world’s first” range of rare whiskies and comic books in the U.S. The first release from the brand is a single-cask whisky called Agent W.

Agent W series is a 30-year-old scotch that was matured in a first-fill sherry butt and bottled at 96-proof in 2021.

MaltyVerse also launched an Agent W comic book series. The futuristic series follows an agent fighting to protect the world’s remaining barrels of rare whisky, which has become “the world’s scarcest collectible.”

Yoichi Single Aromatic Yeast and Miyagikyo Aromatic Yeast Japanese whisky brand Nikka released two new expressions, Yoichi Single Aromatic Yeast and Miyagikyo Aromatic Yeast. The expressions are limited to 20,000 bottles each worldwide retailing for $275 in the U.S. “Nikka Discovery 2022 is a fruit of our vast reserve of yeast cultures and accumulated knowhow to use them, along with skillful blending,” Emiko Kaji, Nikka Whisky international business development manager, said, per The Spirits Business. “Our blenders took great care to enhance only good aromas and integrate them with the original style of each distillery.” Milam & Greene Unabridged Volume 1

Heather Greene, Milam & Greene CEO and Noah Rothbaum and David Wondrich, authors of the Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails created a literary-themed bourbon. The three collaborators sampled multiple whiskeys and settled on six bourbons to blend together, representing three states.

Unabridged Volume 1 comprises six casks of a 14-year Tennessee bourbon, eight casks of a 6-year Tennessee bourbon, four casks of a 4-year Tennessee bourbon, five casks of a 4-year Kentucky bourbon, two casks of a 3.5-year Texas bourbon made with malted rye and 13 casks of a 2.75-year Kentucky bourbon whiskey made with malted rye.

Milam & Greene Unabridged Volume 1 is a limited release bottled at 59% ABV and selling for $90.

Chattanooga Whiskey Fall 2018 Vintage

The Fall 2018 Vintage from Chattanooga Whiskey is the fourth release in the brand’s Bottled in Bond series.

Chattanooga Whiskey’s Fall 2018 Vintage is crafted from four high-malt bourbon mashbills: 30% SB091, 20% B005, 30% B002 and 20% R18098. Chattanooga says the whiskey has notes of “toasted oatmeal cookie, sweet crêpe, and dried herbs with a lightly smoky finish.”

Sláinte Irish Whiskey

Actor Liev Schreiber partnered up with drinks industry expert Richard Davies and debuted Sláinte Irish Whiskey. However, this new whiskey is an unexpected charitable endeavor: all of the proceeds from the 18-year-old whiskey will be given to BlueCheck Ukraine.

Co-founded by Schreiber, BlueCheck is “a collective of humanitarian crisis response experts, entrepreneurs, and filmmakers with decades of experience addressing the needs of conflict-affected populations and documenting solidarity movements countering oppression.”

Sláinte is aged in American bourbon oak barrels, finished in sherry casks, and distilled in Ireland.

Uncle Nearest Uncut/Unfiltered Straight Rye Whiskey

Uncle Nearest’s first rye whiskey is available as a distillery-exclusive bottled at 52.9% ABV and priced at $149.

“My great-great-grandfather was known for his whiskey filtration method,” said Master Blender Victoria Eady Butler, a descendent of Nearest Green. “But this 100% rye is so spectacular. We dared not cut or filter it.”

Macallan James Bond Collection

Macallan Scotch launched its James Bond Collection, comprised of six bottles each celebrating a different decade of the James Bond films for the franchise’s 60th anniversary.

“This October, James Bond will celebrate its 60th anniversary, making it the longest running and one of the most loved franchises in the world of entertainment, comprising 25 films over six decades and six lead actors over time,” The Macallan global creative director Jaume Ferras said in a news release. “The Macallan is James Bond’s whisky of choice and as two renowned global brands, we share many synergies, most notably as modern innovators linked by our Scottish heritage.”

The collection costs $800 and each bottle from the collection is bottled at 43.7% ABV.

Dewar’s 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky

Dewar’s had a busy month with a second release, a 12-year blended scotch. The new whisky, bottled at 40% ABV, was created by Dewar’s Master Blender Stephanie Macleod.

Unlike the previous version of the 12-year, the new 12-Year-Old undergoes a secondary aging period in first-fill American Oak Bourbon casks, typically lasting about three months.

Benriach Malting Season and Smoke Season

Benriach announced the second-edition releases of two of its annual expressions: Malting Season and Smoke Season. Each pays homage to a different Benriach technique for making whisky.

Malting Season 2022 is said to have a “wholesome, creamy flavor.” Smoke Season is a nod to the distillery’s seasonal production technique where the peated spirit runs through its stills.

Benriach smoke season is bottled at 52.8% ABV and retails for $77.99. Malting Season is bottled at 48.9% ABV and sells for $159.99.

Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Unforgotten

Master’s Keep Unforgotten is the newest release in Wild Turkey’s annual limited-edition series. It is a high-proof, extra-aged blend of bourbon and rye whiskeys.

Unforgotten was inspired by a previous release from the distillery, Forgiven, a happy accident at Wild Turkey. It’s said that a crew member mixed a batch of rye with a barrel of mature bourbon accidentally. Master Distiller Eddie Russell tasted the mixup, “realized he had something very special on his hands,” and bottled the whiskey.

Only available for a limited time, the whiskey is bottled at 105 proof. Unforgotten is made from some of Wild Turkey’s oldest rye whiskey ever released and is selling for a suggested retail price of $200.

Templeton 2022 Barrel Strength Rye Whiskey

Templeton Rye Barrel Strength 2022 is a barrel-strength, non-chill-filtered straight American rye whiskey bottled at an incredible 57.3% ABV.

“Our Barrel Strength series is dedicated to producing innovative offerings with compelling taste profiles and our Barrel Strength 2022 iteration is our most exciting release yet,” Blair Woodall, senior vice president of Templeton Distillery, said in a news release. “We’re delighted to share this new Barrel Strength 2022 expression with the world of our fans who seek a quality rye.”

