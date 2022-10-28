Traverse City Whiskey Company Expansion to Create 100 Jobs

Traverse City Whiskey Company, of Traverse City, Michigan, has planned an expansion to its distillery and bottle plant. The expansion is expected to add nearly 100 jobs and generate about $20 million, according to UpNorthLive.com.

The expansion was made possible by a $750,000 grant from the Michigan Business Development Program, which chose TCWC for the project over a competing site in Michigan City, Indiana.

“Today’s $20 million investment by Traverse City Whiskey Company will create nearly 100 good-paying jobs and foster long-term economic opportunity in Northern Michigan’s agribusiness sector,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a news release. “Right now, Michigan’s economy is growing, and we must build on our momentum by empowering our hardworking people, innovative small businesses, and resilient communities. Our future is bright, and by continuing to work together on bipartisan economic development efforts, we can bring in more investments like this one by TCWC to us move Michigan forward.”

TCWC currently employs 45 Michigan residents.

“We’re thrilled to break ground on this incredible new facility and are grateful to the State of Michigan for investing in our future which will allow us to expand operations and exclusively produce our award-winning whiskey right here in our hometown of Traverse City,” said Chris Fredrickson, co-founder and president of TCWC.

According to UpNorthLive.com, TCWC will repurpose the abandoned Cherry Growers Co-Op cherry processing facility in Leelanau County’s Elmwood Township, adding a rackhouse; processing and packaging spaces, administrative offices; a visitor center and tasting room; and indoor and outdoor hospitality spaces.

Traverse City is the Cherry Capital of the World, and TCWC is somewhat known for its cherry whiskeys.

