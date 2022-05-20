Truly Hard Seltzer Opens Truly LA Taproom in Los Angeles

Offering innovative flavors and a variety of experiences, Truly LA is sure to be a hit among seltzer drinkers and culture seekers alike. Truly Hard Seltzer, a leader in the hard seltzer category, will offer its iconic flavors, plus new ones, in the seltzer taproom.

“Innovation and exploration are at the core of our mission at Truly LA,” Operating Manager Bradford Fullerton said in a news release. “We are providing something entirely new for our drinkers while creating a vibrant, fully immersive venue to attract new fans and culture seekers.”

The taproom will offer “innovative flavors that push traditional seltzer boundaries,” food and live entertainment from local musicians, comedians and artists.

After almost a year of collaboration with design collaborative Bergmeyer, Truly LA was “purposefully designed to galvanize the connections between brand and consumer while setting the baseline for an authentic hard seltzer experience,” said Brian Perlow, principal of Bergmeyer. “Truly LA blurs the lines between the hardscape of the Arts District and a lush outdoor garden area before transitioning to a bright and inventive pavilion. This is where Truly Hard Seltzer is the star of the show, tapping into the creative culture of the neighborhood and engaging Truly drinkers in an experience that emphasizes fresh-flavored adventure and discovery.”

Truly LA is located at 218 Traction Ave in Downtown Los Angeles, adjacent to the Angel City Brewery. For more information, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com .

