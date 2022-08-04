Twisted Tea Whiskey Coming to 5 States Whiskey Raiders

Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, the U.S.’s No. 1 hard iced tea brand, on Thursday announced the limited release of Twisted Tea Sweet Tea Whiskey through a partnership with Beam Suntory.

Twisted Tea Sweet Tea Whiskey will launch to Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Ohio, Missouri and Texas, plus military outlets.

Twisted Tea Whiskey is made with brewed tea. It will be available in 50-milliliter, 750-milliliter and 1-liter bottles. Twisted Tea Sweet Tea Whiskey has an ABV of 32.5% ABV, placing in the flavored whiskey category.

“We put our fans first in everything we do – from printing their photos on our cans, to including them in our commercials, to bringing them the flavors and pack styles they ask for,” Erica Taylor, brand director for Twisted Tea, said in a news release. “Many of them are already shopping for flavored whiskey, so this is our way of giving them something they can call their own.”

Boston Beer and Beam Suntory announced a long-term partnership to extend select non-alcoholic brands into ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Boston Beer Company and to bring Twisted Tea into the whiskey space,” said Stephanie Kang, senior director, strategic ventures, Beam Suntory. “We’re taking the great taste of Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea and reimagining it as a whiskey to deliver on the bold and unexpected experiences consumers are looking for.”

Boston Beer’s portfolio of brands includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery, Hard Mountain Dew and Sauza Agave Cocktails as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing.

