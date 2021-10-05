QR Code Scanning Coming to Spirits, Wine Bottles

Have you ever been shopping for alcohol and wanted to know more about a product spirit or wine that caught your eye? If so, two European companies have developed a solution to make your life better. Comité Européen des Enterprises Vins and SpiritsEUROPE collaborated to create the “U-Label” platform, which uses QR code technology to enable customers to find information about nutritional information, ingredients, responsible drinking guidelines and sustainability with a simple scan.

U-Label is currently in a pilot, with 16 companies in the midst of a trial run. The companies testing it out include Absolut Vodka, Remy Cointreau, GH Mumm and Taittinger Champagne.

Beginning Nov. 1, it will be available to wine and spirit companies of all sizes to producers through an annual subscription, starting from €250 ($290) for the basic plan.

When a consumer scans the QR code on a spirits bottle, they will be shown its name, image, category, ABV, nutrition information, other health warnings, sustainability certificates, recycling information and the name, logo and website of the company. The information for wine will be the same, plus a warning against drinking during pregnancy and a generic message about responsible consumption.

The e-label does not contain any type of marketing information, and users won’t be met with any targeted advertising, according to the announcement.

With the rise of QR codes during the pandemic, that technology expanding to the spirits industry makes a lot of sense. It wouldn’t be at all surprising if this technology becomes ubiquitous on spirits bottles across the world in the coming years.

