Uncle Nearest Acquires New Land to Grow Business | Whiskey Raiders

Uncle Nearest has purchased an additional 53.12 acres to expand their distillery front and dedicate 100 acres to planting and growing their own non-GMO, organic corn from their whiskey. The distillery’s total land coverage is now totaling 323.12, and they have exciting plans for the property.

Fawn Weaver, CEO and founder of Uncle Nearest, said: “Expanding our distillery allows us to increase our production capabilities, as well as to continue to enhance the guest experience, so every person who visits has a reason to return again and again.”

The distillery was opened in 2019 but had to close its doors for a year due to the pandemic. Amidst the reopening, the distiller also offers an exciting feature for visitors ‘the world’s first non-alcoholic speakeasy’. It is a new welcome centre, a single barrel rickhouse and a family tasting room.

Weaver added: “Every weekend, when Nearest Green Distillery opens its doors, we welcome guests from all over the country. At any given time, we have guests from more than 20 states represented, who have all come to Tennessee to experience the cementing of the legacy of Nearest Green.”

