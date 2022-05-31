Diageo's United Spirits Sells 32 Booze Brands for $105.6M

United Spirits Limited, an Indian subsidiary of global spirits giant Diageo, is selling its “Popular” portfolio of 32 alcohol brands to Inbrew Beverages for about 8.2 billion rupees ($105.6 million).

“The transaction reflects the continued evolution of the management of the Popular portfolio since 2016, when the company moved to a franchise model in many states, to enable a sharpened focus on ‘Prestige & Above,'” said Hina Nagarajan, managing director and CEO of USL. “This is a significant move to reshape our portfolio in service of our publicly stated mission to deliver sustained double-digit profitable top-line growth.”

The brands include Haywards, Old Tavern, White-Mischief, Honey Bee, Green Label and Romanov. The sale covers the entire business associated with the 32 brands, including the related contracts, permits, intellectual property rights, associated employees and a manufacturing facility.

“The acquisition of these iconic brands provides Inbrew with a unique platform to extend its ambition of becoming India’s trusted household beverage company,” said Ravi Deol, chairman of Inbrew. “These brands have delighted consumers over generations, and we are excited at the prospect of strengthening this legacy. Inbrew will revitalise these brands through expanded distribution, innovation and investments. After the acquisition of Molson Coors’ beer business last year, we will now participate in the mainstream spirits category, making Inbrew India’s diverse AlcoBev player.”

The brands covered by the sale are:

1. Amber

2. Black Stallion

3. Bombay Deluxe

4. Derby

5. Diplomat

6. Doctor’s Brandy

7. Doctor’s Special

8. Doctor’s Day and Night

9. Golconda

10. Gold Medal

11. Golden Grape

12. Green Label

13. Haywards

14. Honey Bee

15. John ExShaw/ ExShaw

16. Joie De Franc

17. Kerala Malted

18. Kissan

19. Louis Vernant

20. Louis XI

21. Majestic

22. Men’s Choice

23. Men’s Club

24. Old Tavern

25. Old Adventurer

26. Regal Crest

27. Romanov

28. VIN

29. White Mischief

30. French VSOP

31. Bonaparte VSOP

32. Tiger

USL and Inbrew also entered a five-year franchise arrangement for 11 other brands. USL also granted Inbrew a right to “convert the fixed term franchise arrangement into one with perpetual rights to use and/or a call option to acquire the brands at a pre-agreed consideration,” pending certain conditions, according to the news release.

The brands covered by the franchise agreement are:

1. Bagpiper

2. Black Riband

3. Blue Riband

4. Carew’s

5. Duet

6. Gold Riband

7. Old Cask

8. Red Riband

9. Silk Riband

10. Silver Riband

11. White Riband

