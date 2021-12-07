Cask Whisky Vault Opens in Versante Hotel | Whiskey Raiders

Versante Hotel, Vancouver’s latest luxury overnight lodging property, opened a 65-seat restaurant and bar called Cask Whisky Vault last month. Cask, which opened Nov. 3, features a selection of single malts, bourbons and blended whiskies, paired with a menu of Japanese-inspired food.

Cask’s centerpiece is a 30-foot custom bar, which offers space for guests, although food won’t be served at the bar.

Cask is open for dinner from 5 p.m. until late Wednesdays through Sundays. According to the website, the average dining experience is about 90 minutes for smaller groups and up to two hours for larger parties. Guests who desire longer sessions should contact Cask’s events team.

Cask features live entertainment Thursdays and Sundays. It also holds two private tasting rooms, which guests can reserve for a more intimate experience. The tasting rooms can hold 10 guests each.

