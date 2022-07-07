Vita Coco Spiked the New Canned Cocktail | Whiskey Raiders

Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan is an effort by Diageo, a global leader in beverage alcohol, and popular coconut water brand Vita Coco to bring adult consumers a convenient way to enjoy tropical drinks.

The new line of canned cocktails — which comprises Piña Colada, Lime Mojito and Strawberry Daiquiri — is a refreshing blend of Captain Morgan rum and Vita Coco coconut water. Both brands are leaders in their respective categories, with Captain Morgan the No. 1-selling spiced rum brand (per Nielsen) and Vita Coco the No. 1-selling coconut water (per IRC). This new venture provides consumers with an easy and delicious way to enjoy a tropical drink without having to mix any ingredients themselves.

Excited to announce that Diageo & The Vita Coco Company are collaborating on a premium canned cocktail line featuring @CaptainMorganUS. Powered by 2 category-leading brands, @VitaCoco Spiked w/ Captain Morgan will be on shelves in 2023.https://t.co/Tb09eFrl3i pic.twitter.com/a8iNc0Fz67 — Diageo North America (@Diageo_NA) July 5, 2022

Diageo reports that rum-based cocktails are growing in popularity in the U.S. Piña coladas, daiquiris and mojitos are some of the most widely recognizable cocktails and are experiencing growth at a rate faster than the overall ready-to-drink category. While the specifics of this report relate to the U.S. market, it’s likely that this trend is occurring globally as well.

Rum has long been one of the most popular spirits, and its versatility makes it a perfect ingredient for a wide range of cocktails. As consumers become more experimental with their drink choices, it’s likely that rum-based cocktails will continue to grow in popularity.

“Cocktail drinkers are looking for convenient ways to enjoy high-quality classic tropical drinks, especially rum-based ones,” Debra Crew, president, Diageo North America, said in a news release. “As we continue expanding our ready-to-drink portfolio, we consider ways to elevate the category, and it just made sense to marry together two premium brands that are loved by consumers around the world.”

Spiked Vita Coco Three New Flavors

Piña Colada: Finished with the flavor of fresh ripe pineapple, creamy coconut and dark rum notes

Strawberry Daiquiri: Finished with the flavor of fresh picked strawberries, ripe juicy lime and fruity rum notes

Lime Mojito: Finished with the flavor of fresh muddled garden mint, ripe juicy lime, and a touch of simple syrup

The new line will contain 5% ABV per 12-ounce can for a suggested retail price of $14.99 per 4-pack. The line is expected to hit shelves in early 2023 and will be available across the United States wherever spirits-based ready-to-drink beverages are sold.

