Walsh Whiskey Launches 12th Edition of Writers' Tears

Walsh Whiskey on Thursday announced the 2022 release of Writers’ Tears, the 12th edition of the award-winning Irish whiskey. Writers’ Tears is a blend of an aged single pot still and single malt whiskey. Both whiskeys are triple-distilled and aged in American Oak Bourbon barrels.

This year’s edition is bottled at 54.6% ABV. Each bottle is individually numbered and has the signature of Writers’ Tears creator and Walsh Whiskey co-founder Bernard Walsh.

“Cask strength Irish whiskey is still quite rare, but our vatting combining both Pot Still and Single Malt is truly unique,” Walsh said, according to Whisky Experts. “Consumers are looking to trade-up their Irish whiskey experience and this is a genuine super-premium expression that has steadily built a following internationally over the last 12 years”

The 2022 release is limited to 7,920 bottles, sold across selected markets worldwide, with 2,100 bottles selling in the U.S. and 5,820 across the rest of the world, including travel retail, at a suggested retail price of $150.

Writers’ Tears made our list of seven Irish Whiskey Favorites That Won’t Break The Bank earlier this year.

2022 Writers’ Tears Tasting Notes

Nose: Pear drops and candied fruits.

Taste: Heather honey, fennel and cinnamon spice.

Finish: Creamy chewy toffee.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!