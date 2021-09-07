WATCH: ESPN Talks Celebrity Whiskey “Cringe Factor” With Vampire Diaries Duo Ian & Paul | Whiskey Raiders

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley recently joined Kristopher Hart, host of ESPN’s Whiskey Neat on Youtube, to set the record straight regarding celebrity whiskey. The duo assert they are not “cringey” like any of the other celebrity spirit brands out there.

“We drink a lot of Basil [Hayden’s] in fact that’s a big inspiration for us” Says Somerhalder and Paul Wesley about the bourbon. It seems the ultimate goal the actors have is to make the spirit as approachable as possible, as apposed to Peyton Manning’s $200 exclusive Sweetins Cove.

While Basil Hayden’s is decent enough, it shows they’re targeting premium buyers who aren’t into big flavors or strong , aggressive whiskey. One could definitely call Basil Hayden’s a business class bottling – aiming for premium bar shelves.

That being said, it is admirable that they appear to not motivated just by the money. Based on their launch story, the pair was hands on in the process, and is giving back a portion of proceeds to support regenerative farming practices.

It’s affordable, approachable, and inclusive. At the end of the day, you really can’t hate on this bourbon based on the stats on paper. With a bottle on the way, we’ll hope the whiskey lives up as well!

