VIDEO: JB Smoove Hysterical Recounts Road Rage Incident Over Rare Bourbon

J.B. Smooth was the guest on episode 146 of the popular Whiskey Ginger Podcast, and while the episode was as funny as you would expect, the YouTube comments exploded over J.B. Smooth pouring Coke into his glass of Eagle Rare.

The entire episode is well done and hilarious, so it’s a shame that the mixed drink faux pas overshadowed it. However, one of the funniest bits was Smooth talking about an encounter with an angry driver in L.A. A situation that would make anyone turn to a glass of the good stuff when they got home. Sipping a glass of Eagle Rare 10yr bourbon from Buffalo Trace, JB recounts the tale a man with a broken foot harassed him on the road while towing a trailer: “he hops out of his car…with a broken foot”, JB recounts. “Man, I’ll kick ya ass, man” the irate driver told JB. JB’s smooth move – he tells Whiskey Ginger: “man, I looked down at that cast. That broken foot and I said man, you don’t wanna do this man. And he looked at his own foot – his broken foot, and got his ass back in his car.” The hilarious account is only made better by JB’s hysterical mannerisms and facial expressions but if you’ve got Eagle Rare at home, perhaps don’t follow in J.B.‘s footsteps.

While not super expensive and retailing around $30, Eagle Rare is a coveted bourbon produced by Buffalo Trace – and it’s not an easy one to find. It’s not sold everywhere, and the Raiders house review calls it “delicious, complex and also well made.” Not typically one to be mixed with a Coke. That said, there truly is no wrong way to drink whiskey, although the droves of whiskey hunters who drive store to store hoping to score some Eagle Rare may disagree here.

