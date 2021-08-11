WATCH: Philadelphia Eagles Rookie’s Soulful Rendition of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ in Front of the Whole Team Will Have You Reaching for a Bottle of Jack | Whiskey Raiders

The 6-foot-8, 346-pound tackle for the Eagles belted out Tenessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton, and Twitter cannot get enough. Of course, it helps that this football player is also an incredible singer, to say the least.

As a huge Stapleton fan…this is damn impressive — Mark (@EtownBlueJays10) August 11, 2021

Wow, he is an amazing singer. He needs to do a duet with Chris Stapleton! — Erik Marnell (@italia1973) August 11, 2021

Jordan Mailata’s teammates recorded him belting out the country song during the Rookie’s Sing event (even though the pro is no longer a rookie). His teammates loved every minute. Shaun Bradley, who recorded Mailata’s Tennessee Whiskey Rendition, said, “I felt that mf note in my soul.” So did we, Shaun. So did we.

Of course, this is not Jordan’s first performance, and hopefully will not be his last. With any luck, when his football career is over, his singing might make more frequent appearances than just the occasional karaoke night.

All we can say is his voice pair perfectly with a smooth Tennessee whiskey.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other great voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!