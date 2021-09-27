Waterford Announces 1st Biodynamic Whisky | Whiskey Raiders

Irish distillery Waterford Whisky announced Monday that it has created the world’s first whisky made from biodynamic barley.

The whisky is called Biodynamic: Luna 1.1.

Biodynamic agriculture is a form of agriculture similar to organic farming that aims to ensure elf-sustainability of soil by using special manures and herbal preparations to enhance soil health. Biodynamic farming has become common in winemaking but is a new concept to the whisky world.

Waterford’s biodynamic techniques for growing barley include:

Burying manure-packed cow horns to ferment underground

Creating plant treatments and natural compost fertilizers to stimulate microbial activity

“Following the natural rhythms of the lunar calendar”

Waterford said in a news release that the purpose of these techniques is to produce “vibrant, chemical-free living soil.”

About Biodynamic: Luna

21,000 bottles of the biodynamic whiskey are available worldwide, with a recommended selling price of about $125.

Biodynamic: Luna is matured in a combination of 35% first-fill U.S. oak, 17% virgin U.S. oak, 26% Premium French oak and 22% Vin Doux Naturel oak.

Tasting notes from Waterford: apricot jam, lemon drizzle cake, milk chocolate with almonds, earthiness, bread pudding, brown sugar, tea, with intense spices, dark chocolate, a vibrant maltiness and extreme flavour persistence.

Waterford Whisky claims to be “on a quest to unearth whisky’s most natural flavours.” It describes itself as “unashamedly influenced by the world’s greatest winemakers.”

