 Buffalo Trace, Fireball, Southern Comfort Seasonings Debut
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Article

Booze Meets Grill: Buffalo Trace, Southern Comfort and Fireball Debut Whiskey-Inspired Seasonings

Cynthia MerstenAug 18th, 2023, 2:47 pm

 

Buffalo Trace

B&G Foods announced the release of three new whiskey-inspired Weber® Seasoning Blends. The flavors are inspired by Buffalo Trace, Southern Comfort and Fireball Whiskey (Photo: B&G Foods/Sazerac)

Buffalo Trace fans, rejoice: B&G Foods is releasing three new booze-inspired seasoning blends under the umbrella of its Weber brand. The blends are meant to capture the essence of some of booze giant Sazerac’s most popular brands. The three flavors, Buffalo Trace, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and Southern Comfort, are set to hit the shelves at Sam’s Club in September, the brands announced Thursday.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to elevate consumers’ culinary experiences with completely unique, yet familiar, seasoning flavor offerings,” Virginia Jordan, senior marketing director of spices & flavor solutions of B&G Foods, said in a news release. “The flavor profile of each of these spirits-inspired seasonings is outstanding, and we’re excited for our consumers to begin experimenting with them.”

The seasoning blends are non-alcoholic and meant to be used in rubs, grilling recipes, marinades, sauces and more, according to the brand.

“This partnership means fans of our brands now have a completely new way to experience the flavors of their favorite spirits — in seasoning form,” Sazerac Brand Portfolio Vice President Bryan Rakowski said in the news release. “From cooking to grilling and even cocktail preparation, there are now even more ways for our fans to enjoy and experiment with the taste profiles of their favorite spirits.”

Details and Flavors of the Sazerac Seasonings, Via the Brands

Fireball Whiskey Flavored Weber Seasoning

The brands claim this spicy seasoning embraces the bold, sweet, cinnamon heat of Fireball. Weber and Sazerac encourage using it in recipes for wings, ribs, pasta salads and desserts. B&G Foods and Sazerac suggest adding a dash of Fireball Weber Seasoning in recipes like Fireball Whiskey Flavored Sweet and Spicy Sweet Potato Fries.

Buffalo Trace Whiskey Flavored Weber Seasoning

According to the brands, this seasoning is inspired by the sweet, fruity and rich notes of Buffalo Trace. The Buffalo Trace seasoning brings a smooth, caramel-driven flavor to meats, sides and desserts. Both brands encourage using it with grilled meats and even Buffalo Trace Caramelized Onion Macaroni and Cheese.

Southern Comfort Whiskey Flavored Weber Seasoning

With a balance of stone fruit, warm spices and garlic, the brands describe the Southern Comfort Whiskey Flavored Weber Seasoning as smooth, mellow and versatile. B&G encourages using it on lighter fair, like poultry and potatoes. B&G provided a recipe for Savory Southern Comfort Biscuits for whiskey aficionados interested in shaking things up on the baking front.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

Cynthia Mersten - Writer/Editor

Cynthia Mersten is a writer/editor for Whiskey Raiders and has worked in the Beverage Industry for eight years. She started her career in wine and spirits distribution and sold brands like Four Roses, High West and Compass Box to a variety of bars and restaurants in the city she calls home: Los Angeles. Cynthia is a lover of all things related to wine, spirits and story and holds a BA from UCLA’s School of Theatre, Film and Television. Besides writing, her favorite pastimes are photography and watching movies with her husband.

You may also like: