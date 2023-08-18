Buffalo Trace, Fireball, Southern Comfort Seasonings Debut

Buffalo Trace fans, rejoice: B&G Foods is releasing three new booze-inspired seasoning blends under the umbrella of its Weber brand. The blends are meant to capture the essence of some of booze giant Sazerac’s most popular brands. The three flavors, Buffalo Trace, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and Southern Comfort, are set to hit the shelves at Sam’s Club in September, the brands announced Thursday.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to elevate consumers’ culinary experiences with completely unique, yet familiar, seasoning flavor offerings,” Virginia Jordan, senior marketing director of spices & flavor solutions of B&G Foods, said in a news release. “The flavor profile of each of these spirits-inspired seasonings is outstanding, and we’re excited for our consumers to begin experimenting with them.”

The seasoning blends are non-alcoholic and meant to be used in rubs, grilling recipes, marinades, sauces and more, according to the brand.

“This partnership means fans of our brands now have a completely new way to experience the flavors of their favorite spirits — in seasoning form,” Sazerac Brand Portfolio Vice President Bryan Rakowski said in the news release. “From cooking to grilling and even cocktail preparation, there are now even more ways for our fans to enjoy and experiment with the taste profiles of their favorite spirits.”

Details and Flavors of the Sazerac Seasonings, Via the Brands

Fireball Whiskey Flavored Weber Seasoning

The brands claim this spicy seasoning embraces the bold, sweet, cinnamon heat of Fireball. Weber and Sazerac encourage using it in recipes for wings, ribs, pasta salads and desserts. B&G Foods and Sazerac suggest adding a dash of Fireball Weber Seasoning in recipes like Fireball Whiskey Flavored Sweet and Spicy Sweet Potato Fries.

Buffalo Trace Whiskey Flavored Weber Seasoning

According to the brands, this seasoning is inspired by the sweet, fruity and rich notes of Buffalo Trace. The Buffalo Trace seasoning brings a smooth, caramel-driven flavor to meats, sides and desserts. Both brands encourage using it with grilled meats and even Buffalo Trace Caramelized Onion Macaroni and Cheese.

Southern Comfort Whiskey Flavored Weber Seasoning

With a balance of stone fruit, warm spices and garlic, the brands describe the Southern Comfort Whiskey Flavored Weber Seasoning as smooth, mellow and versatile. B&G encourages using it on lighter fair, like poultry and potatoes. B&G provided a recipe for Savory Southern Comfort Biscuits for whiskey aficionados interested in shaking things up on the baking front.

