West Fork Whiskey to Open 30,000-Square-Foot Facility

Indiana whiskey distillery West Fork Whiskey Co. on Wednesday announced the inception of a 30,000-square-foot agritourism facility, which will open to the public August 20, according to Whiskey Reviewer.

“Today our vision of providing a one-of-a-kind Midwestern experience at West Fork comes to life, and our team is eager to introduce visitors to a taste of Indiana whiskey and local flavors,” Blake Jones, co-owner of West Fork, said, per Whiskey Reviewer. “From craft whiskey tastings to our family friendly restaurant, there’s something for everyone here and we look forward to raising a glass with Indiana residents and visitors from near and far.”

The facility will have the capacity to produce more than 5,000 53-gallon barrels annually and will include a restaurant called Mash House, which will be led by Executive Chef Carlos Salazar, per Whiskey Reviewer. It will also feature Stave, a 21-and-older cocktail lounge, a 5,000-square-foot event center, a retail space, and guided and educational tours.

Mash House and Stave will feature food and drink options cultivated by Salazar and beverage director Todd Tapp.

After the opening, West Fork will be considered one of the largest craft whiskey distilleries in the U.S., according to Whiskey Reviewer, and employ about 100 workers.

“The Mash House menu places a heavy emphasis on local ingredients to pay homage to Indiana’s deep agriculture heritage and offer foodies their favorite Midwestern fare with a twist. Visitors’ culinary experiences will be rounded out with a cocktail at Stave, where expert mixologists will craft West Fork seasonal signature drinks and classics alike,” said Salazar and Tapp.

West Fork’s new facility, a $10 million-plus development, is located in Indianapolis suburb Westfield.

“Indiana will be home to one of the largest craft whiskey distilleries in the nation and it’s because of a strong partnership, a community that prioritizes quality of life and a state that supports and specializes in agritourism,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said, per Whiskey Reviewer. “Agriculture is the backbone of Indiana and I’m excited to see business developments like this pay homage to our heritage while providing endless opportunities for Hoosiers.”

