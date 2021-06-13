What Whiskey Is Gluten-Free | Whiskey Raiders

The whiskey industry is a booming business. As the number of people who are intolerant to gluten, or simply trying to eat healthier increases, so makes the demand for gluten-free alcohol.

Whiskey, in particular, has been seeing an uptick in sales as it’s seen as a classier alternative to beer and wine. Gluten-free options are now readily available at most liquor stores across America, making it easy for those who have celiac disease or want to feel better about their drinking choices.

The Celiac Disease Foundation has said that all whiskey is technically gluten-free due to the distillation process. However, that doesn’t mean that some particularly susceptible people won’t experience any symptoms.

According to Healthline, “While distillation separates most of the gluten, there’s a chance that it doesn’t remove 100%, especially if the distillation process wasn’t performed correctly (5, 6Trusted Source). Additionally, there’s a risk of cross-contamination if the whiskey is processed in a facility that handles gluten-containing ingredients.”

Therefore, for those who are more sensitive to gluten but are still hoping to get their hands on a great dram, Healthline recommends the following brands based on their distillation process. However, these brands are not labeled gluten-free, but they are easy to find.

Pendleton Canadian Whiskey

Glenfiddich Scotch

Jack Daniel’s Whiskey

Jameson Whiskey

Jim Beam Bourbon

Knob Creek Whiskey

Wild Turkey Bourbon

Gluten-Free Whiskey Brands

That being said, if there is any concern about the distillation process, below is a list from Healthline with 100% gluten-free options.

Hudson Baby Bourbon: made from 100% corn

James F.C. Hyde Sorgho Whiskey: made from 100% sorghum

Koval Bourbon Whiskey: made from 100% corn and millet mix

Koval Millet Whiskey: made from 100% millet

New Southern Revival Sorghum Whiskey: made from 100% sorghum

Queen Jennie Sorghum Whiskey: made from 100% sorghum

S.S. Sorghum Whiskey: made from 100% sorghum

There are so many gluten-free whiskey options that suffering from celiac disease does not mean someone’s whole drinking life has been ruined. Even if it’s simply to try something new, there are plenty of fantastic options to choose from, even apart from the list above. In fact, it would be a shame not to sample all of them because there is no shortage of choices in this category.

Check out Reserve Bar for plenty of whiskey options.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other great voices in the whiskey world in one place. Check out our Review Archive for reviews and thoughts from our in-house critic. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!