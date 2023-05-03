Wheyskey Launches as Whey-Based Whiskey Alternative

On Tuesday, Wheyward Spirit unveiled its first dark spirit: Wheyskey.

Wheyward Spirit is a female-owned company that makes sustainably distilled spirits from whey, the liquid left over after the curdling and straining of milk.

Wheyskey by Wheyward Spirit is a barrel-aged version of the original Wheyward Spirit.

“At Wheyward Spirit, our ethos is about breaking boundaries and bringing to market better tasting and more approachable spirits made responsibly and domestically,” Wheyward Spirit said in a news release. “We are so proud of the years of innovation work that went into the launch of Wheyskey and truly believe this spirit will be a game changer for both the liquor and dairy industry as well as consumers who are drinking more mindfully and are seeking more approachable and versatile options where they can actually taste a difference and make a difference.”

Bottled at 80 proof, Wheyskey is aged in oak barrels and contains no additives or flavoring. It is gluten-free, grain-free and lactose-free.

Wheyskey is available in 36 states via the Wheyward Spirit website and regional liquor retailers at a suggested retail price of $69.95 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Wheyward Spirit launched its flagship product, a clear spirit intended to be used in place of gin or vodka, in 2019.

The production of Wheyward Spirit makes use of some of the over 100 billion pounds of whey that goes to waste each year.

