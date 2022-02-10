Cardi B's Boozy Whipshots Now Available in These 4 States

Starco Brands announced that Whipshots, singer Cardi B’s line of vodka-infused whipped cream, has launched its national retail program with Republic National Distributing Company.

As of this month, Whipshots is available at GoPuff, BevMo, Liquor Barn and Total Wines and Spirits locations in California, Colorado, Washington and Florida, with additional regions planned to be added monthly. The brand’s expansion into retail includes instant-delivery services and traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

Each of the three Whipshots flavors — vanilla, caramel and mocha — will be available for retail purchase in 50-milliliter (5.99) and 200-milliliter ($14.99).

Whipshots enjoyed immense success during its initial launch in December 2021, when it sold 500 cans per day, routinely selling the daily supply in minutes.

“This is the result of an incredibly well-thought-out global launch and now retail strategy that has been executed by a truly wonderful and brilliant team,” Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands, said in a news release. “The strategic alignment with our production, distributors and retail partners, along with our disruptive marketing initiatives both online and in store, accelarates our distribution allowing us to finally meet the overwhelming demand.”

Whipshots comes at 10% ABV and does not require refrigeration.

