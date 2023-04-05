Cardi B Launches Whip the Ballz Testicular Cancer Campaign

Two boozy ready-to-consume brands have teamed up to launch a raunchily titled campaign for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, which is April.

Whipshots, the vodka-infused whipped cream brand founded by Cardi B, and BuzzBallz, the ready-to-drink cocktails presented in ball-shaped cans, present their collaborative campaign, Whip the Ballz.

“Being able to raise awareness for Testicular Cancer is something that is not overly common, let alone in the spirits industry,” David Dreyer, chief marketing officer of Starco Brands, said in a news release. “We are proud to be partnering with BuzzBallz to help further educate consumers, both male and female, on the disease and ways to check and help prevent more diagnoses.”

The campaign will take place across social media and retail outlets. Retailers across the U.S. will display Whipshots and BuzzBallz together during April. Additionally, the brands are launching a social media campaign encouraging consumers to create drinks by mixing Whipshots and Buzzballz. For each social media post that features the hashtag #WHIPTHEBALLZ, Whipshots will donate an undisclosed amount of money to the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation.

“BuzzBallz and Whipshots together are the total package. These are two very fun, innovative brands coming together to support an important cause. We are so excited to see what comes from this ballsy campaign,” BuzzBallz Marketing Manager Yashika Maru said.

The brands pointed out that testicular cancer is the most common but most treatable form of cancer in men — making awareness vital.

“Testicular Cancer Awareness Month is observed in April to encourage men to perform monthly testicular self-exams,” said Kim Jones, founder and CEO of the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful to partner with Whipshots and BuzzBallz for this April! Awareness, Support and Survivorship is the primary mission of Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation. “Testicular Cancer is the leading cancer in men ages 15 – 44, can strike any age from infancy to elderly, yet it’s hardly talked about. Every year in the U.S. approximately 9,900 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer with a survival rate of 95% when detected early. It is important to remove the stigma associated with testicular cancer and educate others about the importance of monthly self-exams and early detection. Awareness and early detection are key!”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram