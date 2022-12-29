Whiskey Raiders' Top 10 Stories of 2022 | Whiskey Raiders

2022 was a wild year for the whiskey and booze world. Below are top 10 Whiskey Raiders stories from the year as measured by traffic.

10. ‘Taste What Winning Feels Like’: After a Year of Teases, Prolific Streamer Dr DisRespect Officially Launches Black Steel Bourbon

In a major launch that was hinted at for about a year before being announced, video-gaming streamer Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, aka Dr DisRespect, launched his bourbon brand, Black Steel, in November.

The initial drop was incredibly popular, selling out in hours, and we’re still waiting for more to be stocked.

Read the story here.

9. Putin, Who Once Refused to Taste Conor McGregor’s Whiskey Until He’d Tested it for Poison, Reportedly Fires 1,000 Staff Members Over Same Fear

It was reported that in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin fired and replaced about 1,000 of his employees, from cooks to launderers to secretaries to bodyguards, out of fear of being poisoned.

This wasn’t exactly a new train for Putin. In 2019, UFC fighter Conor McGregor gifted a bottle of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey to the Russian leader, but Putin wouldn’t taste it until after he’d had it tested for poison.

Read the story here.

8. Top 10 Smoothest Whiskeys

“Smooth” can be an overused buzzword when it comes to whiskey, but it does have some merit as a descriptor. If you’re looking for whiskey that’s nice to sip neat without an overload of burn or astringency, check out the list.

Read the story here.

7. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Celebrates National Championship by Drinking Rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Straight From the Bottle

After leading his team to the College Football National Championship and being named offensive MVP of the game, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett IV celebrated in style, by drinking straight from a bottle of 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle.

Read the story here.

6. 10 Top Shelf Whiskeys Worthy of a Celebration

Building a well-stocked home bar is a great way to be prepared for any party or gathering. And while the basics — vodka, gin, rum, tequila and whiskey — are essential, if you really want to impress your guests, enjoy a great glass to sip neat or make your favorite cocktails at home, you should consider expanding your collection to include some top-shelf whiskeys. These premium liquors can make all the difference in the taste and presentation of your drinks.

No matter what your taste, there’s a premium whiskey out there that’s sure to please. With a little effort, you can easily find the perfect bottle (or bottles) to take your home bar from ordinary to extraordinary.

Read the story here.

5. Vladimir Putin Reportedly Signs ‘Secret Deal’ to Circumvent Exports Ban, Smuggle Booze Into Russia Via ‘Gray Market’

In November, it was reported that Putin had approved a “secret deal” to smuggle alcohol into Russia amid the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

By signing the order, Putin reportedly found a way to get around a ban on exports that was imposed on Russia in light of the invasion.

Read the story here.

4. 4 Sent to Hospital With Burned, Bleeding Mouths After Bartender Accompanied Tequila Shots With Caustic Soda Instead of Salt

In January, five nightclubbers at London’s Tiger Tiger were burned by caustic soda — aka sodium hydroxide, a corrosive compound often used in soap making — which was served alongside their tequila shots in lieu of salt.

The group was left vomiting, with blood pouring from their mouths, leaving clubbers fearful of a terrorist attack.

Read the story here.

3. A Year After Opening, Donald Trump’s Wine and Whiskey Bar Appears to Be Deserted

In November 2021, former U.S. President Donald Trump opened a bar inside of Trump Tower in New York City. 45 Wine & Whiskey Bar — the name a reference to Trump being the 45th president — recently celebrated the anniversary of its opening, but questions have been posed regarding how much business the bar truly gets.

In November 2022, Emily Colucci of “Filthy Dreams” published an article titled “What The Hell Is Going On At Trump Tower?” Colucci described the tower as “seemingly abandoned.” She made her way to the bar, but it was closed 40 minutes after its scheduled opening time. Colucci noted that there were no staff members in sight, and a mop bucket sat next to the bar, in plain site from the roped-off entrance.

Read the story here.

2. ‘Bridesmaids’ Star Melissa McCarthy and Husband Ben Falcone Announce Partnership With Big Nose Kate Whiskey

Married actor couple Melissa McCarthy (“Bridesmaids”) and Ben Falcone (“Tammy”) in November announced a partnership with Big Nose Kate Whiskey, a young whiskey brand founded in September 2021 by Melissa Heim, formerly of Eastside Distilling.

Read the story here.

1. Venomous Snake Bites Man After Being Sealed in Wine Bottle for a Year

After opening bottles of snake wine, a man in China was surprised to find a living, venomous snake, which bit him.

The man hurried to a hospital for treatment and survived.

The man had purchased three bottles of medicinal wine with snakes soaking in them as a remedy for his ill son. He waited a year after purchasing the bottles to open them. Unexpectedly, the snakes had reportedly “come back to life.”

Read the story here.

