Whiskey Raiders Celebrates Status as Largest Whiskey Website

Whiskey Raiders is proud to announce it had its highest month of traffic ever in January, with more than 1.7 million unique visitors. It is now the leading whiskey website in the U.S.

Helmed by Jay West, often referred to by the moniker “t8ke,” Whiskey Raiders was co-founded By West and Dan Abrams’ Abrams Media after the latter acquired West’s website, t8ke.review.

“It’s incredible to witness just how explosive Whiskey Raiders’ growth has been since our launch,” West said. “In December of 2020, when Whiskey Raiders first went live, I never pictured a reality in which the reviews I penned and the articles our team published would garner millions of page views in such a short time.”

Whiskey Raiders focuses on the intersection of critical whiskey reviews, aggregating the internet’s most trustworthy review scores to present one, comprehensive “Raided Score” for each whiskey. While other review websites simply provide their own reviews, Whiskey Raiders uses its aggregation technique to offer readers a holistic look at critics’ opinions of whiskeys.

Beyond its reviews and aggregation, Whiskey Raiders covers the latest news and happenings in the world of spirits and uses its vast archive of nearly 2,000 whiskey reviews to produce evergreen content to recommend whiskeys to readers based on price, quality and occasion.

Whiskey Raiders published more than 1,200 articles and 200 reviews/aggregated reviews in 2022 and looks forward to continuing its growth in 2023.

In November, Whiskey Raiders launched “The Whiskey Raiders Podcast,” hosted by West and John Henderson of TheBourbonFinder.com.

Abrams Media expanded the Raiders network in August with the launches of Gin Raiders, Rum Raiders and Tequila Raiders. These new sites are already off to a promising start, garnering almost 500,000 unique visitors collectively in January.

