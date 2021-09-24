'Whisky Bottle Investment Guide' Released | Whiskey Raiders

With the increase in popularity of collecting and investing in rare whiskey bottles becomes more popular, United Kingdom-based whiskey broker Mark Littler is trying to help upcoming whisky investors. Littler’s company, Mark Littler Ltd., has launched an extensive, 82-page guide to investing in whisky, called the “Whisky Bottle Investment Guide.” Littler said his goal is to “cut through the hyperbole and bust some of the whisky investment myths.”

We finally did it – after 6 months of research and writing, our 82 page, 24,000 word, guide to investing in whisky bottles is ready for you to download. (1/)

⬇️ Download your copy nowhttps://t.co/n3OthnJJXZ pic.twitter.com/t7EaURWUGV — Mark Littler (@Mark_Littler) September 14, 2021

According to the website, Mark Littler Ltd., is “dedicated to providing the education and tools needed to make good, rational investment choices over a long-term period. This guide will suit those embarking on their investment journey as well as those looking to expand their collection. This 80-page guide is an in-depth history and analysis of the market to help you make the best investment choices.”

The guide, which you can download for free on the website by entering your name and email address, comprises 14 chapters, split up into two sections. Here is an overview:

Section 1

Chapter 1: The Market Overview

Chapter 2: Whisky Indexes: What are They & how are They Useful?

Chapter 3: From Drink to Status Symbol: How Perceptions Have Changed

Chapter 4: Vintage Collectable Whisky

Chapter 5: Modern Releases

Chapter 6: The Transition Period: 2000-2010

Chapter 7: Case Study: Black Bowmore, Ultra Rare Whisky or Modern Release?

Section 2

Chapter 8: How to Know What to Collect

Chapter 9: Where to buy

Chapter 10: How to Value Your Collection

Chapter 11: How to Store Your Whisky

Chapter 12: How to Insure Your Collection

Chapter 13: The Future of Whisky Investment?

Chapter 14: Summary and Conclusions

