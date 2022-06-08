Whisky Live Coming to North America for 1st Time in 3 Years

Whisky Live, the world’s largest and longest-running global whisky event, will to North America for the first time in three years this July to bring together a community of like-minded spirits aficionados, distillers and industry veterans from all over the globe.

The event will offer exclusive tastings, education, distiller sit-downs, demonstrations and curated food pairings to provide attendees with an experience unlike any other. Whether you’re a seasoned whisky drinker or exploring the spirit for the first time, Whisky Live is a great opportunity to learn more about your favorite drams.

A General Admission ticket to the American Whiskey Convention includes a commemorative Glencairn glass, the opportunity to meet the makers of your favorite brands, unlimited tastings of ultra-premium whiskies, demos at the production stage featuring cocktail-making and barrel production, and Masterclasses led by the industry’s biggest names tackling a variety of subjects.

There are also satellite rooms spotlighting additional spirit categories including gin, vodka, cognac, rum, and more. In addition, there will be spirit-inspired food stations as well as La Palina Blue Label Robusto Cigars for all guests. Also, as an added bonus, every ticket holder will also receive a digital subscription to American Whiskey Magazine.

Whisky Live Details

Music City USA, Nashville, Tennessee will be hosting a two-day in-person whisky tasting event on July 23 and July 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $159 for General Admission and $199 for VIP Admission. Tickets can be purchased online.

