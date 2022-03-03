Whisky Tasting Experience Will Benefit Ukrainian Refugees

Want to gain whisky-tasting knowledge while supporting a good cause? Award-winning whisky writer Felipe Schrieberg and Whisky Exchange Drinks Ambassador Billy Abbott have just the opportunity for you; the pair will co-host a charity online whisky tasting, with all funds going toward Polish Humanitarian Action, which supports Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland due to the Russian invasion.

The online tasting will take place 7 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time March 28.

Schrieberg and Abbott will “teach you techniques to train your nose and palate whilst having some fun along the way,” according to the event description. They will also answer whisky questions throughout the tasting.

Tickets cost £45 ($60), which will grant you access to the tasting, plus a curated selection of whiskies sent by whisky box subscription service The Dram Team.

The whisky drams included are:

The event is only available for residents of the United Kingdom mainland who are 18 and older.

There also are £15 “viewing only” tickets available for those who don’t wish to purchase the whisky but would like to join the online event.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!