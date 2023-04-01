 WhistlePig, Traeger Tease April Fools' Day Still in a Grill'
Article

In an April Fools’ Joke We Wish Was Real, WhistlePig and Traegar Team Up on ‘Still in a Grill’ to Make Whiskey in Your Backyard

David MorrowApr 1st, 2023, 5:28 pm
WhistlePig Whiskey and Traeger Grills have collaborated on a product (well, not a real one) called the Still in a Grill to help consumers distill whiskey and grill at the same time. (Photos: WhistlePig Whiskey/Traeger Grills)

Wouldn’t it be amazing if you could make your own whiskey while grilling out in your backyard? Well, thanks to Traeger Grills and WhistlePig Whiskey … you still can’t. But it makes for a pretty amusing April Fools’ joke.

WhistlePig and Traeger’s Still in a Grill is, unfortunately, not real or feasible — the whiskey-making process is much more complex than something that would fit in a grill.

According to the joke, the new product is compatible with Traeger’s new Ironwood and Timberline grills (which are real!).

“This simple drop and distill system lets you Set-It & Forget-It® with WiFIRE® connectivity,” Traeger wrote on its website. “Entertain friends with a hearty measure of whiskey in everyone’s glass – there’s more than enough for another round when you use our Still in a Grill.”

Additionally, Traeger’s (again, not real) Still in a Grill Starter Kit comes with Whiskey Barrel Pellets, which grillers/distillers can use “to get your spirit infused with smoky flavor and adjust to your liking.”

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

