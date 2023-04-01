WhistlePig, Traeger Tease April Fools' Day Still in a Grill'

Wouldn’t it be amazing if you could make your own whiskey while grilling out in your backyard? Well, thanks to Traeger Grills and WhistlePig Whiskey … you still can’t. But it makes for a pretty amusing April Fools’ joke.

WhistlePig and Traeger’s Still in a Grill is, unfortunately, not real or feasible — the whiskey-making process is much more complex than something that would fit in a grill.

According to the joke, the new product is compatible with Traeger’s new Ironwood and Timberline grills (which are real!).

“This simple drop and distill system lets you Set-It & Forget-It® with WiFIRE® connectivity,” Traeger wrote on its website. “Entertain friends with a hearty measure of whiskey in everyone’s glass – there’s more than enough for another round when you use our Still in a Grill.”

Additionally, Traeger’s (again, not real) Still in a Grill Starter Kit comes with Whiskey Barrel Pellets, which grillers/distillers can use “to get your spirit infused with smoky flavor and adjust to your liking.”

