Lisa Wicker Leaves Widow Jane | Whiskey Raiders

Today, New York based distillery Widow Jane announced that master distiller Lisa Wicker will be leaving the company in November. According to Craft Spirits Magazine, Wicker stated thst she will be returning to her home in Kentucky.

“After five incredible years at Widow Jane, I am excited to return home to Kentucky for a new challenge. In the last few years we have made some amazing whiskey that has gained international recognition, established ourselves as a leader in the art of whiskey blending, and nurtured a talented team of distillers and blenders. I am proud of the smart and capable team who will lead Widow Jane into the future and grateful for my time there.”

Going forward, Michele Clark will now be the director of operations, Sienna Jevremov the head distiller, and Jacob Melinger the head of hospitality for Widow Jane.

Also commenting on the move, President of Widow Jane Robert Furniss Roe said, “We’d like to thank Lisa for all her extraordinary work in distilling, blending, leading, and educating. It has been a privilege to work closely with her and watch her also assemble such a talented team that represents Widow Jane’s next generation. We look forward to the dynamism this team will surely bring to Widow Jane Distillery as we enter our second decade.”

Wicker has not announced where she will be working next, but we predict it won’t be long until she is at another distillery in Kentucky.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!