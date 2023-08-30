 Maine Distillery Pushes Back Over Whiskey Fungus Allegations
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Article

Residents of This Small Town Are Upset With ‘Agonizingly Slow’ Process in Wake of Invasive Whiskey Fungus Allegedly Produced by Local Distillery

Cynthia MerstenAug 30th, 2023, 1:18 pm
whiskey fungus

A fire hydrant covered in the black whiskey fungus is pictured at the Jack Daniel’s facility in Tennessee. (Photo: AP Photo/John Amis)

The Wiggly Bridge Distillery pushed back at allegations that it was responsible for a recent outbreak of the Baudoinia whiskey fungus, according to Seacoastonline on Wednesday. The accusations came to light when the owners of the distillery expressed interest in an expansion project that involved a new barrel house.

The York, Maine-based distillery hired an engineering planner, Alex Maxwell, to dispute claims from a report done by the University of Maine that Wiggly Bridge was responsible for the nearby Baudoinia cluster.

“Our biggest argument is that there really wasn’t a controlled progression analysis done to account for other potential contributing factors to the carbonaceous feedstock to grow the fungus,” Maxwell stated to the city’s Planning Board.

The Planning Board agreed to hear both sides, and residents expressed a mixture of fear and outrage at the decision.

“I am so disappointed with this being pushed for another month again,” quipped a local resident, Carolyn Zotos, in the public hearing section.

Zotos is one of the many residents whose home is at risk of exposure to the Baudoinia fungus.

The Wiggly Bridge Whiskey Fungus Case Continues…

The father-and-son team that owns the distillery, both named David Woods, claimed they were willing to “go all the way” as soon as a study performed by the University of Maine claimed it was “highly likely” the distillery was responsible for the fungal outbreak.

Neighbors cited the study as a reason for the city Planning Board to deny the distillery’s expansion.

Yet despite frustrations from members of the community, Board members asked residents to be patient.

“We have a process,” a member claimed. “Sometimes it’s agonizingly slow.”

Residents did not respond too kindly to this.

Beth Downs of 1 Woodcock Lane held up a photo of the black fungus-cloaked Kentucky community that abuts Jim Beam’s distillery and stated:

“This could be York.”

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

Cynthia Mersten - Writer/Editor

Cynthia Mersten is a writer/editor for Whiskey Raiders and has worked in the Beverage Industry for eight years. She started her career in wine and spirits distribution and sold brands like Four Roses, High West and Compass Box to a variety of bars and restaurants in the city she calls home: Los Angeles. Cynthia is a lover of all things related to wine, spirits and story and holds a BA from UCLA’s School of Theatre, Film and Television. Besides writing, her favorite pastimes are photography and watching movies with her husband.

You may also like: