Batch and Bottle Cocktail Line Head to US | Whiskey Raiders

Spirits distilling and distributing company William Grant & Sons on Tuesday announced the U.S. launch of Batch and Bottle, a range of four ready-to-drink bottled cocktails.

Previously available in the UK and Australia, Batch and Bottle will be available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $16.99 per 375-milliliter bottle.

“As consumer drinking occasions continue to rapidly evolve, and as Ready-To-Drink cocktails continue to explode in popularity across the US, we want to arm our fans with elevated and exciting cocktail options from the iconic brands they already know and love,” said Paul Basford, William Grant & Sons US President and Managing Director, in a news release. “As Master Distillers, industry leaders and cocktail aficionados, we know our spirits best, so we wanted to offer our expertise, batched for people to be able to finally enjoy bar quality cocktails at home, without the hassle. Batch & Bottle is uniquely positioned to meet consumers’ desires for premium quality drinks that they can share with their friends, with total ease of enjoyment.”

William Grant & Sons owns brands including The Balvenie, Grant’s, Glenfiddich, Monkey Shoulder, Tullamore Dew, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and Reyka Vodka.

Batch and Bottle cocktails are made with liquor from William Grant & Sons brands.

Batch and Bottle Flavors

Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned: 35% ABV. Combines Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky with bespoke bitters and golden sugar.

Recommended Serve: Chill and pour over ice. Garnish with an orange twist.

Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan: 30% ABV. Made with Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky, sharp bitters and sweet vermouth.

Recommended Serve: Chill and pour neat. Garnish with an orange twist.

Hendrick's Gin Martini: 35% ABV. Distilled with the unusual inclusion of cucumber and rose and replete with undertones of floral, citrus and herbal curiosity. The Hendrick's Gin Martini is light yet complex.

Recommended Serve: Freeze or stir over ice for extra chill. Garnish with a cucumber slice.

Reyka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan: 25% ABV. Icelandic Reyka Vodka mingles natural rhubarb, tangy blood orange and zingy fresh lime.

Recommended Serve: Freeze or shake over ice for extra chill. Garnish with a lime wedge.

The brand recommends chilling each bottle for at least two hours before serving.

“The ready-to-drink category today offers consumers more choices than ever before, but none are doing what Batch & Bottle is: delivering full-proof, bar-quality drinks that look striking on any bar cart or dinner table and elevate a special evening with the perfect cocktail for any palate,” said Jared Currier, Brand Manager, Innovation at William Grant & Sons. “And the exceptional ease of service—just chill in advance, pour into your favorite glass and add a garnish—means that offering an incredible cocktail is finally as easy as opening a bottle of wine.”

