The Witchy Whiskey: Perfect Halloween Cocktail for Parties

If you’re looking for a crowd-pleasing cocktail that has something in it for everyone for your Halloween party, you can’t go wrong with Whiskey Raiders’ Witchy Whiskey.

Ingredients for Witchy Whiskey



2 oz bourbon

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

3 oz champagne or ginger ale to taste

0.25 oz Grenadine

0.25 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Maraschino cherries for garnishing

For a party:

20 oz Bourbon

10 oz Sweet Vermouth

Champagne or Ginger Ale to taste (or until punch bowl is filled)

2.5 oz Grenadine

2.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

10 Cherries for garnishing

How to Make Witchy Whiskey

Making Witchy Whiskey is pretty simple, but unless you have a full cocktail bar at home, it will probably require a trip to the liquor store to get everything you need. To start, put two to three maraschino cherries in the bottom of your glass and top with 2 ounces of bourbon. Muddle the cherries and bourbon together. Muddling the cherries helps release the flavor into the drink, and most importantly, gives the drink a “gory” look from the massacred cherries.

Next, add the sweet vermouth, grenadine and champagne or ginger ale. We recommend rosé champagne to help maintain the red color. Lastly, add a pinch of fresh lemon juice and mix it. For the garnish, add a few whole cherries. This drink can be served over ice or without.

Pro tip: If you can get your hands on dry ice, fill the cup three-fourths of the way full and drop a small piece in to get a spooky steam effect.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!