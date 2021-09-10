With Any Luck, K-State’s New Official Whiskey Will Out-Perform Its Football Team | Whiskey Raiders

Having friends in low places (or in this case, alumni working in distilleries) can be a real morale booster when you need it. And with K-State’s lackluster football season, they needed it.

K-State has partnered with Wabash Reserve to create the Wildcats’ officially licensed whiskey. Hayes Kelman is an alum of the university and Owner/CEO at Boot Hill Distillery in Dodge City, Kansas.

“We are thrilled to work with fellow K-Stater Hayes Kelman (Owner/CEO) and his entire Boot Hill Distillery staff on this unique and exciting project, which we know will be popular with our fans,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “There are very few universities with officially branded whiskey partnerships, and we are appreciative of the work of our staff, our partners at Learfield, Affinity licensing, the great people at Boot Hill and all of the statewide businesses who will carry this premium beverage.”

Authentic Wildcat spirit in every bottle – available Sept. 1@BHDistillery x Drink Kansas Bourbon — K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) August 27, 2021

K-State hopes the whiskey will bring fans together, having it available not only in liquor stores, but bars across the state, which would be pretty cool to see a local whiskey on the shelves, especially if you’re a Kentucky State fan.

Let’s hope the whiskey isn’t as mediocre as their football team.

