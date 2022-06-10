Woodford Reserve Reveals Winner of '22 Manhattan Experience

Woodford Reserve has unveiled the winner of its 2022 Manhattan Experience cocktail competition, American Whiskey Magazine reported Friday.

The competition invites some of the most talented mixologists from the U.S. and Canada to craft their own unique takes on the classic Manhattan cocktail. The event returned to in-person status this year. Of the 38 finalists who were invited to Kentucky for the competition, bartender Patty Dennison from New York City emerged victorious.

Dennison won the title of “The Master of the Manhattan” with her Manhattan interpretation, called “Breaking News,” and her two original cocktails “Low Ryze” and “Second Helping.”

“It is so exciting to work with such an iconic brand, and compete alongside such talented and amazing bartenders,” Dennison said, according to American Whiskey Magazine.

This year’s competition drew nearly 1,000 industry-professional entries from around the country, across 38 local market competitions. A finalist from each city or region spent a week in Louisville, Kentucky, and the Woodford Reserve Distillery, for the final competition.

“It was a phenomenal experience to have some of the country’s best up-and-coming bartenders here in Kentucky for the Woodford Reserve Manhattan Experience,” Chris Morris, Woodford Reserve master distiller. “The competitors really did an amazing job leveraging Woodford Reserve’s 200+ flavors to create Manhattan variations and unique cocktails.”

The other top five finalists were Courtney Moy from Boston, Massachusetts; Kat Parsons, from Oakland, California; Roger Fruin from Detroit, Michigan; Jonathan Stanyard, from Seattle, Washington; and S.C. Baker, from Louisville, Kentucky.

Woodford Reserve is brand of small-batch Kentucky straight bourbon produced by Brown-Forman. Woodford Reserve can be purchased nationwide, including at ReserveBar.

