Woodford Reserve and Williams Sonoma Partner Just in Time for Bourbon Heritage Month | Whiskey Raiders

Woodford Reserve®, the world’s top-selling super-premium American whiskey, and Williams Sonoma, the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, have partnered up to bring “unique cocktail experiences to kitchens and homes across America.” The partnership is kicking off just in time to celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month.

The cocktail mixers are currently available for purchase and include the Old Fashioned, Whiskey Sour, and Mint Julep. Guests who visit the Woodford Reserve Distillery in Kentucky may enjoy the signature cocktails onsite and are able to purchase the mixers.

“Woodford Reserve was crafted to be enjoyed on its own or in delicious cocktails. I cannot think of a better partner than Williams Sonoma, which is known for bringing people together around food and drink,” Master Distiller Chris Morris said. “Both Woodford Reserve and Williams Sonoma strive to help people enrich life.”

In addition to the mixers themselves, the pair is also offering virtual online cocktail classes on September 15th and 29th where consumers will learn how to make the signature cocktails and hear about the history of bourbon from Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall.

The Old Fashioned, Whiskey Sour and Mint Julep cocktail mixers are now available at Williams Sonoma stores across the U.S., online at www.williams-sonoma.com, and at the Woodford Reserve Distillery in Versailles, Kentucky for $18.95 per 16 fl. oz. bottle. For more information on the mixers and for cocktail recipes, visit www.woodfordreserve.com or www.williams-sonoma.com

